Daily verse
Daily verse

  • Updated
As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead. - James 2:26 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

Sure faith is based on obedience to God.

TODAY'S PRAYER

Help us, O God, to have a strong foundation and a sure faith. Amen.

