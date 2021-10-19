Daily verse
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to …