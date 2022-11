Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God. - Psalm 42:5 (NIV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

When I feel discouraged, I will go to God.

TODAY'S PRAYER

Dear Lord, we cry out to you in our discouragement. You are our help, our peace, and our comfort. You are the source of our hope. Amen.