 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daisy

Daisy

Daisy

“Daisy” loves you already!! She is so sweet and ready to make a new best friend! She is very vocal... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’
Local News

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’

  • Updated

“This is what we signed up for,” Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones said describing the pandemic. In 2021 Nurses Week is now Nurses Month put on by the American Nurses Association and the world Health Organization, giving thanks to healthcare workers for their dedication in the pandemic.

'We're made for community' — A.L. Brown Senior Signing Day back after 1-year hiatus
Education

'We're made for community' — A.L. Brown Senior Signing Day back after 1-year hiatus

  • Updated

“It’s 13 years worth of work for these kids and so I think that taking the opportunity to celebrate them and all their individual paths is what we have to do. And so I’m glad that they took the opportunity this morning. I’m glad to see so many parents and as I’m looking at all of them now, they’re smiling, they’re happy, this is what life’s supposed to be.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts