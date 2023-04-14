Acclaimed and award-winning poet, educator, emcee, published author, and event curator Dasan Ahanu has been appointed as the 2023 Piedmont Poet Laureate in the state of North Carolina.

In honor of this phenomenal appointment, Ahanu is releasing a new collection of poetry titled "A Brilliant Uncertain Rebellion". This body of work features an intimate look into the poet's admiration for the perseverance and authenticity of Grammy-award winning and legendary artist André Benjamin who is affectionately known by his supporters as "André 3000" of the hip hop duo, OutKast.

This engaging milestone collection speaks volumes about the creative process of artists who may often be seen as misunderstood for their gifts and talents. It's a compelling piece that brings forth the mastery of Andre Benjamin's progression as an artist and human being.

Ahanu presents a collection of literary works in poetic form that tackles topics such as self-awareness, personal growth, and the challenges of Imposter Syndrome as an artist. Dasan sees Benjamin as inspiration for examining his own journey as an artist.

The collection, A Brilliant Uncertain Rebellion, will be available for pre-sale on April 17th and officially released on May 16th. To receive updates about the release dates and to learn more about Ahanu go to https://www.dasanahanu.com/.

Who is Dasan Ahanu?

Dasan Ahanu is a visiting professor at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The Co-Founder & Managing Director of the Black Poetry Theatre which focuses on poetry and spoken word theatre productions. He is a founding member and has served as a coach for the Bull City Slam Team, a Durham-based poetry and spoken word slam team nationally-known for winning the Southern Fried Southeastern Regional Poetry Slam in 2010 and 2014.

