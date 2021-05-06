Dolores
“Dolores” is a beautiful girl!! She is a sweet unique girl with lots of love to give. She loves belly... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hate is such a strong word and I probably should cut down on using it.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be…
- Updated
The Cabarrus Dream Center held its grand opening last week with help from the City of Concord and the Cabarrus Chamber. Looking to the future, the center is hoping to welcome Present Age, a ministry fighting human trafficking, into new office space.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Precocious Pridgen: Cannon track star is just a freshman but could become athlete for the ages
- Updated
CONCORD — It takes a lot to make Teri Pridgen nervous.
- Updated
After several community members spoke out against drive-thru graduations at last Monday's Board of Education meeting, the district announced Friday students will be allowed to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
- Updated
The City of Concord is working with Barber-Scotia College to revitalize the historic school. A survey is open to city residents for community input.
- Updated
After delaying the original vote by two weeks so Board of Education members could get more information on realignment for the new middle school set to open in 2022, the School Board voted in favor of the IPT's Option for realignment.
- Updated
The City of Concord has seen a massive increase in litter since the pandemic, and the city is looking at how to curb it, starting with the annual Spring Litter Sweep.
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
- Updated
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.