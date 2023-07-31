Utility work for the initial phase of the downtown streetscape project between Corban Avenue and the midblock crosswalk is going strong—and nearing completion.

The work, which has focused on updating the city’s aging infrastructure with new water lines and stormwater drainage pipes, began along Union Street in late February. It is expected to be completed toward the end of September/early October, according to Design Manager Kaylee Caton.

The next work zone, which will still overlap parts of the current one, will be between Barbrick Avenue and Cabarrus Avenue. The utility work (updating water line, storm drainage, electrical/fiber) will be the same, just in a different location.

The final work zone, which should start next spring, will be between Cabarrus Avenue and Killarney Avenue.

Once the infrastructure is updated, the work of improving the streets will begin in each of the three work zones. This includes, among other things, expanding the sidewalks out to 22 feet, adding additional green space, installing smart light poles and having ample space for public art and outdoor dining.

Though the project is fluid and subject to change, the city estimates work on the streets should begin sometime next summer.

With all of the moving pieces, including making sure existing businesses have the resources to stay open along with navigating the construction of the new courthouse and the current renovations of the old one, this is easily one of the biggest and most time-consuming projects in the city’s history, said Concord’s Planning and Neighborhood Development director Steve Osborne.

Several new businesses have moved to downtown over the past year, as the streetscape project has been gaining momentum, including Hawthorne's NY Pizza and Benny DaCorsa's.

Another new business is Zipline, a logistics and delivery company which utilizes autonomous, electric drones. The business, which operates on three continents and in seven countries, moved its US Operations Center to downtown earlier this year.

A healthy downtown is always a key indicator for whether a prospective business will move to a community, Osborne said.

“Before a CEO is going to relocate, a lot of times they go to a city’s downtown because if a downtown is vibrant and growing, they feel good,” he said.

Concord’s $13.2 million investment into the streetscape project has already sparked more than $165 million in private investment, according to information from the city, including about $84 million from Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG), the company developing the Novi luxury apartment buildings

Novi Flats, which comprises 48 units along Barbrick Avenue, had its ribbon cutting in June. Novi Flats represents an estimated $11.2 million investment in downtown.

These businesses can locate anywhere, “but they chose downtown Concord because they see where we’re going and that’s where they want their employees to be able to work,” Osborne said.

The city has been keeping people informed about updates to the project on its website, which includes a detailed downtown parking availability map, which gets updated each month.

With the widening of the streets, downtown Concord will lose 44 parking spots, though the available parking decks, especially the municipal parking lot on Corban, should easily help make up the difference.

“If you look at where we are today versus 10 to 15 years ago, there’s no way that we could have done what we’re doing now,” Osborne said. “Because 15 years ago, if you mentioned losing one parking place, it was a big, big deal.”

But as people’s attitudes and preferences have changed, the desire for more outdoor, communal space has become more important.

“It’s more about the experience and having that walkability and outdoor dining,” Osborne noted. It is trading spaces for cars and giving it to people.”

Once the streetscape is completed, the downtown will be more accessible for everyone, which was not always the case before, as there were no handicap on-street parking spots.

There will be designated loading zones for people needing to be dropped off along with five ADA accessible parking spaces.

“I want to continue to see the downtown evolve and become even more vibrant, with more activity,” Osborne said.