Drive-thru book distribution Saturday

In partnership with the Logan Optimist Club and North Carolina Retired School Personnel, the Carolina Co-Eds 4-H Club of Cabarrus County 4-H is proud to offer a drive-thru book distribution event.

Community members can drive through the NC Cooperative Extension Cabarrus County Center parking lot, Saturday, Feb. 20, from noon until 2 p.m. or until the books are gone. The center is located at 715 Cabarrus Ave. West in Concord.

Materials will be pre-packaged in kits for pickup that will include: drawstring backpacks, snacks, a book, bookmark, and other goodies. Upon arrival, families will identify their choice of coloring book, picture book or chapter book based on the age of their youth. Supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Cabarrus 4-H is the youth development program of NC Cooperative Extension. For more information about 4-H and the other programs available, contact Tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu or go to cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu.