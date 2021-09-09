Dudley
Dudley is one of 3 polydactyl brothers. He has 6 toes on his right front paw and 5 toes on...
By any measure Jimmy Morrison lived an extraordinary life. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he returned home to Concord and, over five decades, b…
These are results from Friday’s Week 3 games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’…
Some of the first construction in the Farmington development that straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line in Harrisburg is set to begin soon.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The latest figures released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Atrium Health show the number of COVID-19 patients on life support has increas…
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
CONCORD — Due to low vaccination rates and community spread of COVID-19, Cabarrus County announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cabarrus Count…
The Concord Police Department completed a two-year undercover investigation into a trafficking organization the department claims was supplying cocaine to Concord and Kannapolis.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Tiger makes transition to running back look smooth, even as a natural linebacker
MOUNT PLEASANT — Brennen Jones is getting looked at by multiple colleges to play linebacker, but it was his work at running back Friday night …
The 20th Anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 give us cause to remember. You’ll find special content in today’s paper. We remember. We…