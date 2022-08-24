Education briefs: Local dean's list students from Wofford, Adelphi

University announces spring dean’s list

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A select group of outstanding students has been named to the spring 2022 semester dean's list at Adelphi University.

Adelphi's deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology recognize superior academic work every semester. The dean’s list includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual's transcript.

Area students are Isaiah Salter of Concord and Amari Johnson of Mooresville.

Wofford College announces dean’s list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Dr. Timothy Schmitz, interim provost of Wofford College, has announced dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester. Students achieving a 3.60 grade-point average or higher after earning at least 12 academic hours qualify for the dean’s list.

Concord: Landon Parker.

Davidson: Stephen Creamer and Jacob Kwiatkowski.

Huntersville: Maggie Faircloth, Annie Heisel, William Mastrone and Kennedy Smith.

Matthews: Anna Barnett.

Mooresville: Remington Linker.

Preston named to Widener dean’s list

CHESTER, Pa. — Widener University congratulates M’nya Preston of Concord for achieving dean’s list status during the spring 2022 semester.

Preston earned the status while pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the College of Arts & Sciences.

The dean's list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.