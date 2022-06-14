Education news: Esposito, Johnson earn scholarships; locals make Dean's List

Esposito, Johnson earn scholarships

Alana Esposito and Cambria Johnson were named Cobb Global Outreach Inc. the winner of CGO Inc. Scholarship 2022 for $1,000 each. The award recognizes achievement in class and in the community.

CGO Inc, believes Alana and Cambria showed Integrity, Compassion, and Humility says Bobby Cobb, CEO at CGO Inc. "The time is always right to do what is right." -MLK

Cobb Global outreach board members worked diligently to select the winners for The Cobb Global Outreach Scholarship. Each applicant submitted a completed CGO application, a typed essay meeting the minimum word requirement, had a GPA of 2.8 or higher, and two letters of recommendation. The essay explained personal experiences, future career goals, and how the CGO scholarship would better help you for a successful future.

Students honored at Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA – To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students named to the Dean's List include:

Charlotte – Donna Tran.

Kannapolis – Carmen Brown and Matthew Gladden.

More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester.

Hamilton, Hynson on Dean’s List

ROME, GA – Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Students are: Grace Hamilton of Concord and Adrianna Hynson of Mooresville.