Elizabeth Barkley

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
The reaction to the Cabarrus County Board of Education's decision to make masks optional to begin the 2021-22 school year was mixed.
Change, change, change – everywhere. I have been driving around Cabarrus County the past few days and noticed a few things.
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
Catherine Richardson, 75, went missing from her home off Winborne Avenue SW Friday afternoon and Concord Police needs help locating her.
Meet the Concord Family Enrichment Association's new executive director and find out his plans for affordable housing in the city.
HARRISBURG – For the first time in more than a decade, Hickory Ridge has a new leader in its baseball dugout.
“I was just so pleasantly surprised because I’ve been doing this a long time and ‘Dash & Lily’ was one of the loveliest experiences I’ve had as a writer in a writer’s room."
The City will provide three parcels of property to Right Field Development, LLC as an investment incentive. The land has an appraised value of $1,668,442.