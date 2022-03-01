Blumenthal Performing Arts names Samantha Mills Kowert new Vice President of Development

CHARLOTTE – Bringing nearly 15 years of experience in arts and community nonprofits, Samantha Mills Kowert has joined Blumenthal Performing Arts as Vice President of Development, where she will lead Blumenthal’s multi-million dollar fundraising and advancement strategy.

“Samantha is the perfect choice to join Blumenthal as we head into an exciting new chapter,” said Blumenthal Performing Arts President Tom Gabbard. “In addition to her background in cultivating thriving local arts communities, Samantha’s well-rounded nonprofit development experience will help strengthen Blumenthal’s relationships with our major donors, corporate sponsors, and other community partners. We are thrilled to welcome Samantha to our growing team!”

Kowert was previously the Advancement Director of the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, SC, where she was responsible for strategic planning and diversifying the Greenway’s funding to include a mix of individual donors, corporate and business partners, and foundations. Before joining the Greenway, she led the major gifts strategy and managed corporate relationships for United Way of Central Carolinas. She received her bachelor’s in Arts Management and Business Administration from the College of Charleston and obtained her MBA at The Citadel.