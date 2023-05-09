The arts season, which typically follows along a school-like year, is winding down but it doesn’t mean all the events are over. A full summer of activities remain.

The Davis Theatre Concert wraps up Thursday, May 11, with the Alex Cuba concert.

Concerts like this wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers who work the events. The arts council says “thank you.”

One of the biggest events of the arts season is Friday, May 26, when the Breakfast for the Arts. The event helps with fundraising and highlights some of the many talented artists and programs in Cabarrus County.

Reserve your seating now at: bit.ly/bfta2023

This week

Alex Cuba: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-23 season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord. Tickets: $37.50. Davis Theatre is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Adult DIY Spring Luminary: Friday, May 12, 4-5 p.m. Bring some of the beauty of nature into your home with an easy to make spring luminary. All supplies provided. Ages 18+ and registration required. It is free at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarruscep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/adult-diy-spring-luminary-har/

Mother’s Day Card Decorating: Saturday, May 13, 2-4 p.m. Drop in between 2 and 4 p.m. to make Mother’s Day cards! All materials included. Free and no registration needed. For all ages at 8556 Cook St., Mount Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/mothers-day-card-decorating/

Next week (May 15-21)

Liminal Opening Reception: Thursday, May 18, 6-8 p.m. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council invites you to the opening reception of LIMINAL: The Space Between. The exhibition features the work of local artists of all mediums, including performance art. We encourage anyone who knows a local artist, and those who don’t, to enjoy a first look at the exhibition. Admission is free and open to the public. The evening includes a cash bar. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/about/contact-us.

Liminal Curator Talk: Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Explore the Galleries' new exhibition LIMINAL: The Space Between, through the eyes of Curator Kat Cornelius. This event is free and open to all. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/about/contact-us.

Preschool Picassos: Friday, May 19, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy, so please wear old clothes! This is a drop-in program and you can arrive anytime during the program’s scheduled time. Free for ages 3‐5 with caregiver. No registration required. It will be at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/preschool-picassos-har-2/.

May Crafternoon — Calm Down Jars: Friday, May 19, 3-4 p.m. Join us to make a fun and soothing craft! Recommended ages 5+, younger kids are welcome with parental assistance. It's free and no registration is required at 8556 Cook St., Mount Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/may-crafternoon-calm-down-jars/.

Stitch and Knit — Macrame Rainbow Keychains: Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us for a beginner-friendly macrame project and make a rainbow keychain or ornament! All materials are provided. Ages 10+ and registration is required for the free event at 27 Union St. N., Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stitch-knit-macrame-rainbow-keychains-con/.

Upcoming

Art Lab: Wednesday, May 31, 10- 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student. Ages: 6-16. Instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator. Adult supervision required. Limited to 15 students per class. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Orquesta Sabrosalsa: Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Family Day: Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and "marks" that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration required. Cost is $60 for CAG members and $70 for nonmembers; Materials are not provided. It is held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information and registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Art Walk on Union: Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews and wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the city of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab: Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student. Ages: 6-16. Instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator. Adult supervision required. Limited to 15 students per class. Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends and family. The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame. It is at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day: Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios is at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery. For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).