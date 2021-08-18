Concord’s Old Courthouse Theatre opens 46th season with Godspell

Old Courthouse Theatre (OCT) is excited to announce the opening of its 2021-2022 season with “Godspell,” which began Thursday and runs Aug. 29.
Entering its 46th season with a compelling slate of shows, OCT is ready to open its doors to its patrons and the community and reveal the auditorium renovation that occurred over the summer.
The effect of COVID-19 on the arts and entertainment community has been distressing, to say the least. Yet, the 46th season opens with gratefulness and an eye toward the future. OCT is proud of the hard work and dedication by our volunteers and patrons this past year that included social distancing, masking requirements, and cleaning and safety precautions that were necessary to present our full 45th season with limited seating. With the help of grants and the generous donations of our patrons, we are able to present another season of theatre that entertains, enriches, and enlightens.
“Godspell,” conceived by John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, tells the story of a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life.
Following “Godspell,” “Blessed Assurance” by Laddy Sartin will run Oct. 14-24. Then Dec. 2-12, 2021, brings “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol.” The last show of the regular season is “Nana Does Vegas,” which goes live Feb. 17-27, 2022. Finally, “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” arrives at OCT on May 12-22, 2022, as the special Spring musical.
“Godspell” performances are Friday and Saturday and 27-28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Season tickets and individual show tickets for the regular season are on sale now at www.octconcord.com, or by calling the box office at 704-788-2405. Tickets can also be purchased as a walk-up, seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to the start of the show.