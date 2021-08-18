Concord’s Old Courthouse Theatre opens 46th season with Godspell

Old Courthouse Theatre (OCT) is excited to announce the opening of its 2021-2022 season with “Godspell,” which began Thursday and runs Aug. 29.

Entering its 46th season with a compelling slate of shows, OCT is ready to open its doors to its patrons and the community and reveal the auditorium renovation that occurred over the summer.

The effect of COVID-19 on the arts and entertainment community has been distressing, to say the least. Yet, the 46th season opens with gratefulness and an eye toward the future. OCT is proud of the hard work and dedication by our volunteers and patrons this past year that included social distancing, masking requirements, and cleaning and safety precautions that were necessary to present our full 45th season with limited seating. With the help of grants and the generous donations of our patrons, we are able to present another season of theatre that entertains, enriches, and enlightens.

