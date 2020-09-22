Great fall Saturday for downtown event

We can't think of a better way to spend a fall day than to visit downtown Concord. This Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. the Concord Downtown Development Corporation hosts another Small Business Saturday along charming Union Street.
The street will be closed to motorists so you can enjoy the shopping, local brews and artist demonstrations planned. Enjoy locally crafted beer at the Red Hill Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing Company tents along Union Street. Make a stop at the TuxedoKat Mobile Imaginarium puddle painting station to create your own work of art. $35/canvas.
The Cabarrus Arts Council will bring out its gift shop on the lawn (65 Union Street South) that day. We’ve curated a collection of some of our favorite handcrafted items from local and regional artists. You'll find autumn-scented candles, pottery and jewelry for every taste. We've invited Jerry Measimer of Southern Piedmont Woodturners for demonstrations on the sidewalk. Plus, we'll be serving local craft beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company on our lawn. The Galleries will be closed. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/623805758279140/ for details.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19.
Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK:
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, September 24, 6:30-9:00 p.m.; Members call to reserve your spot; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; for more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1379
Live music at Lil Roberts Place: Vince Koob: Friday, September 25, 7-10 p.m.; Grab a beer and enjoy live music at Lil Roberts Place. 25 Union St. South, Concord; https://bit.ly/3maqUom
Live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Captain Lunchbox: Saturday, September 26, 7-10pm; Looking for a little entertainment while you enjoy a local craft beer? Well, this is the event for you! 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/2R94Vjl
NEXT WEEK:
Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Friends Band: Friday October 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations! In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3), CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3 hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/3iH8PMq
Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Unknown Artist Band: Saturday Oct. 3, 7:00-10:00 p.m.; Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations! In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3), CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3 hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/35MPshg
Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3 & 4, 2020; This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
UPCOMING:
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, October 6, 6:30-9:00 p.m.; Free; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. For more information and to reserve your spot visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140 Address; 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Second Saturday Open Turning: Members Only: Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; for more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/second-saturday/?instance_id=1745
Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, 12-10 p.m.; $10; The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day! Sign up here to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. $10 Deposit per seat reserved. Your deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is non-refundable for no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours. 3 painting time slots open. 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.; 453 Winecoff School Rd. Concord; for more information visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR
