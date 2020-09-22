Great fall Saturday for downtown event

Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Unknown Artist Band : Saturday Oct. 3, 7:00-10:00 p.m.; Live music is back at CBC! Stop by the brewery for live tunes while you enjoy their upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations! In an effort to crowd control and keep everything safe and sanitized on busy Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3), CBC will be doing a reservation system in 3 hour increments. You will need to visit the link below to reserve your visiting time for Friday/Saturday: https://bit.ly/CBCOktoberfest2020 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/35MPshg

Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3 & 4, 2020; This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.

UPCOMING:

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, October 6, 6:30-9:00 p.m.; Free; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. For more information and to reserve your spot visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140 Address; 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord.