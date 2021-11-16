Noelle Scott to be grand marshal of Christmas Parade

It’s rare for a civilian to be given the role, which is usually reserved for fire and police chiefs, past mayors and other government officials. It’s even rarer for a woman to receive the honor. Noelle is the second woman to serve as the Concord parade marshal in its 93-year history. Neta Helms of Neta’s Children’s and Ladies Shop was the parade’s first female marshal. Neta opened her Concord business in 1953, clothing many generations in the community before she closed her doors in 2019.

Parade marshals are selected for their positive influence in the county. “It goes to those whose contributions have been beneficial to the whole community,” said Howard. “With the level of work Noelle’s done for the community, we felt this was the right time to honor her.”