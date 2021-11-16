Noelle Scott to be grand marshal of Christmas Parade

When Cabarrus Arts Council CEO and President Noelle Rhodes Scott announced her retirement over the summer, the folks known for one of Cabarrus County’s most time-honored winter traditions, the Concord Christmas parade, perked up their ears.
Noelle’s longstanding service to the community through the arts council checked all the boxes needed to fulfill one of the most important roles in the parade, and with a vote among Cabarrus Events Association members, it became official.
This Saturday, Nov. 20, Noelle will be the Grand Marshal of the TruCare Pharmacy 93rd Concord Parade. The thousands of spectators lining the street will get a glimpse of the beloved arts leader in a red Thunderbird convertible as she’s being driven through the parade route, which begins at the intersection of Church Street North and Lake Concord Road, and ends near the Cabarrus Arts Council on Union Street.
Details are always kept close to parade organizers’ chests, and Noelle learned about the honor just a few weeks ago when Cabarrus Events Association Vice President John Howard stopped by her office to ask in person.
“It is difficult to express how stunned I was when John told me that I have been selected as this year’s Christmas parade grand marshal,” said Noelle. “It never occurred in my wildest dreams that this honor would be bestowed upon me.”
It’s rare for a civilian to be given the role, which is usually reserved for fire and police chiefs, past mayors and other government officials. It’s even rarer for a woman to receive the honor. Noelle is the second woman to serve as the Concord parade marshal in its 93-year history. Neta Helms of Neta’s Children’s and Ladies Shop was the parade’s first female marshal. Neta opened her Concord business in 1953, clothing many generations in the community before she closed her doors in 2019.
Parade marshals are selected for their positive influence in the county. “It goes to those whose contributions have been beneficial to the whole community,” said Howard. “With the level of work Noelle’s done for the community, we felt this was the right time to honor her.”
Noelle is retiring at the end of the year after serving the arts council for 21 years. Under her leadership, the arts council grew from an all-volunteer council into a vibrant organization responsible for bringing live performances, fine art and hands-on creative experiences to thousands of local children and adults annually. She is the visionary behind arts-for-all initiatives like Students Take Part in the Arts, one of North Carolina’s largest and longest art-in-education programs. Each year through this program nearly 40,000 students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school districts have the opportunity to see professional theatre, dance and musical performances at no cost to them.
During her tenure the arts council created a fine art gallery that features four exhibitions annually that are free to the public. The Davis Theatre, an intimate musical venue that brings top bluegrass, Americana and jazz performers to the stage for the community to enjoy, also opened during Noelle’s leadership.
“The past twenty-one years leading the Cabarrus Arts Council would never have happened without a receptive and enthusiastic community, partnerships across the county and state, excellent board leadership, talented teams and enthusiastic volunteers. Nothing happens in a vacuum and the significant growth of the arts in Cabarrus County has not been accomplished by one person,” said Noelle. “I have been incredibly fortunate to meet and work with hundreds of wonderful people, and will treasure the friendships my entire life. Thank you for this recognition – it is truly a tribute to this wonderful community.”
Want to go?
What: TruCare Pharmacy 93rd Concord Parade
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2:30 pm
Where: Parade route begins at intersection of Church Street North and Lake Concord Road, and continues for over two miles down Church Street, Buffalo Avenue and Union Street.
Visit Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade (concordnc.gov) for more details about the parade and other holiday events.
Learn more about the parade’s tribute to essential workers and the Essential Worker Poster Contest for all ages. Visit http://cabarrusevents.org/ for more information.
This Week (Nov. 17-20)
Kid Krafters, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4:30 p.m. Come celebrate National Family Literacy Month - Kid Krafters style! Show your love of reading by making an origami bookmark, decorating a tote bag for your books, and more. Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Holiday Bullfinch, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5:30 - 7 p.m. A petite bird with a bright red/orange breast, the Bullfinch is often a part of winter themed images. This program will teach you how to create your own Holiday Bullfinch to add to your décor. Registration and face coverings are required. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Holiday Bullfinch* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Thursday, Nov. 18, 4 - 4:30 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art! Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers (MTP) (RR) (activecalendar.com).
Doodle Stitching Cozy Coasters, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. - noon. A beginner’s embroidery project to learn basic stitches, design transfer, and how to prepare an embroidery hoop! Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - Doodle Stitching Cozy Coasters* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Miniature Painting, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, Nov. 20, 3 - 5 p.m. Learn a few basic techniques that will allow you to take a miniature figure and turn it into something ready for battle of display. This program is intended for beginners; all materials provided. Registration and face coverings are required. Recommended for ages 13 and up; free registration. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Miniature Painting * (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (Nov. 21-27)
A Very Thankful Crafternoon, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, 3- 4 p.m.; 4 - 5 p.m.; 5 - 6 p.m.
Enjoy an autumn afternoon of fun and festive crafts for the whole family! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Masks are required (ages 5 and up) to enter the library. Recommended for families; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - List (activecalendar.com).
2021 North Carolina Fall Festival - Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 - 5 p.m. The 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival is the biggest fall festival of the year. Homemade crafts and local vendors are the backbones of the community. 300 free swag bags to the first attendees who enter. Food/drinks, entertainment, face painting, free giveaways, and more make this a must attend event. This is a family friendly free event! (Indoor Festival). Recommended for all ages; entry is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information, see 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival Tickets, Sat, Nov 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Upcoming
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, at 10 a.m. on Eventbrite.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, see cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Registration is free; recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Registration is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.