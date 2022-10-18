OCT splashes in its second week of Urinetown

“Urinetown” the musical is being performed at OCT and the “pee-ple” won’t want to miss it.

Old Courthouse Theatre in Concord splashes into the second week of its second show of the 47th season with a strange, awe-inspiring trip to the mythical world of Urinetown.

Not the place, of course, the musical. What could this strangely-titled musical be about, you may ask. The basic concept of the show, set in the not-so-distant future, is the story of a band of revolutionists (led by Bobby Strong (Lohmar) who are fed up with the unfair law that prohibits all free urination. With the shadow of punishment and the mysterious ‘Urinetown’ hanging over their heads, the brave members of this group finally challenge the Urine Good Company and the megalomaniac Caldwell B. Cladwell (Tom Schrachta). Sprinkled in with the revolution is, of course, a love story between star-crossed lovers, Hope (Hilary Powell) — who just happens to be Cladwell’s daughter) — and Bobby.

Admittedly, this musical should not work on stage. It finally does triumph, though, with witty, clever, and fast-paced dialogue and a score that has hummable and inspiring songs. Should you get your ticket to see it? Absolutely! An entertaining, different story that will leave you inspired. Hail Malthus!

Andy Rassler is the artistic director of “Urinetown” and leads a phenomenal production team that brought the show to the stage. Laurie Klaus is the music director, Sharlie Duncan choreographed the musical numbers, and Cheryl Opel serves as stage manager. Freda Linker designed the costumes and Chris Barcroft is lighting designer. The talented cast is made up of Kaeleb Stilwell, Rachel Abbatiello, Ella Wood, Herchelle Smith, Matt Smith, Anna Gross, McKenzie McGee, Matthew Monté, Zane Rassler and Thomas Gushlaw.

“Urinetown” performances are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at octconcord.com or at the box off before showtime. Old Courthouse Theatre is at 49 Spring St. NW, Concord.