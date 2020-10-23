Old Courthouse Theatre finds way to reopen in midst of pandemic

CONCORD – The Old Courthouse Theatre opened for its 45th season Thursday October 16 after having its doors closed since March.
According to the Metrolina Theatre Association, the Concord theatre is also the only one in the surrounding area to currently host live performances indoors, said Herchelle Smith with the Old Courthouse Theatre.
“We are the only theatre, to our knowledge, that have been able to perform in our home space,” she said.
But while the theatre’s is in its 45th season, there was fear that it wouldn’t open its doors again after they closed in March.
The theatre is fully volunteer run and operates on ticket sales, patron donations and grants. The mandated closing, Smith said, hit the theatre hard financially, like many other businesses and organizations in the arts community.
When the state locked down, the theatre had to cancel its showings of “Mama Mia!”, which was going to be a large fundraiser. The theatre could have potentially raised about $32,000 from those showings.
“Not having that show open, there was some uncertainty,” Smith said. “Fundraising was hard for everyone because everyone was going through tough times. There was a financial aspect to not knowing if we would survive being close down.”
The theatre is also still financially recovering from an annex building fire in February 2018 that destroyed set pieces, wardrobe and furniture.
Once the theatre was able to open its doors once Governor Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 3 this month, the theater started its production of CLUE: On Stage.
The cast performed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday its opening week with the Sunday Matinee sold out. There are still showings scheduled for this week.
The audience was opened with limited capacity and socially distanced. The theatre has a capacity for over 200 audience members but will now seat about 50.
The front row is also blocked off to distance the audience from the stage. Everyone in the theatre is required to wear a mask properly and all concession stands are closed to limit any gatherings. Temperature checks are required at the doors, and no outside food or drink is allowed.
All actors performed in clear masks. But due to sound issues, the actors did not wear mics. Instead they projected their voices. This was a choice the theatre was concerned about, Smith said. But, thankfully, there have been no complaints about the lack of mics
“A lot of our patrons are senior citizens and so that was a concern when we called and said we would reopen,” Smith said. “We had a great number turn out, more than I thought were going to, and we have not received any complaints about not being able to hear or understand.”
For patrons who still can’t make it to a live showing, the theatre is offering tickets to a live stream option through Broadway on Demand.
The theatre is opening auditions for its December show ELF the Musical October 26 and 27, but this year auditions will be held virtually. The logistics, Smith said, are a work in progress.
“This is all new territory,” Smith said. “We are just going to have to try it out and see what works.”
The theatre dabbled in virtual events with a few virtual fund raisers in the summer. But there will still be a transition to holding auditions over Zoom. But Smith said as everyone gets use to it, like everyone became use to the masks on stage, things will get better.
Old Courthouse Theatre 45th Season showing dates:
- ELF the Musical - Dec. 3-13, 2020
- The Miracle Worker - March 11-21, 2021
- Mamma Mia! - May 6-16, 2021
In person tickets can be purchased here.
Live stream tickets can be purchased here.
