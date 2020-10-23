Old Courthouse Theatre finds way to reopen in midst of pandemic

The theatre is also still financially recovering from an annex building fire in February 2018 that destroyed set pieces, wardrobe and furniture.

Once the theatre was able to open its doors once Governor Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 3 this month, the theater started its production of CLUE: On Stage.

The cast performed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday its opening week with the Sunday Matinee sold out. There are still showings scheduled for this week.

The audience was opened with limited capacity and socially distanced. The theatre has a capacity for over 200 audience members but will now seat about 50.

The front row is also blocked off to distance the audience from the stage. Everyone in the theatre is required to wear a mask properly and all concession stands are closed to limit any gatherings. Temperature checks are required at the doors, and no outside food or drink is allowed.

All actors performed in clear masks. But due to sound issues, the actors did not wear mics. Instead they projected their voices. This was a choice the theatre was concerned about, Smith said. But, thankfully, there have been no complaints about the lack of mics