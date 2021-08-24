Over 40 artists will gather for the first Art Walk on Union this Saturday

Union Street will be lined with artists this weekend as we launch our first ever Art Walk on Union this Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. AWoU is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. An extension of our past art walks, Art Walk on Union features art demonstrations and hands-on art opportunities, plus live music, food trucks and local brews & wines.
What you’ll see? Artists who create pottery, jewelry, paintings, handbags and accessories, clothing, candles, fragrances, pet clothing, pet portraits, garden art and custom glass pieces, to name a few.
We’ll also have demonstrations from local artists for you to watch and free puddle painting on our front lawn, courtesy of TuxedoKat Imaginarium. Registration for that begins at 11 a.m., so come early to sign up for one of the slots.
This first Art Walk on Union also coincides with Small Business Saturday, so you’ll see plenty of participation from numerous shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord.
Art Walk on Union is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Want to go?
What: Art Walk on Union
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Union Street in downtown Concord, beginning across from the Cabarrus Arts Council (65 Union Street S.)
Admission is free
This Week (Aug. 25-28)
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, Sept. 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Pets, Paints & Pints: Paint a portrait of your pet! - Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.: Create a custom painting of your pet! After you register for the class, email your favorite photo of your pet to paintingsandthingsbycarla@gmail.com (photos should be close up, clear and well lit for the best reference possible*). Pet Portrait Artist Carla will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet onto your canvas so it is ready for you to paint when you arrive! All paints and supplies will be provided, and you can order a tasty beverage from the bar to sip on while you paint. Registration is $55. Recommended for adults. Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Avenue Northeast, Concord. To register, see Pets, Paints & Pints: Paint a portrait of your pet! Tickets, Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 6 PM | Eventbrite.
GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: Aug. 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.
Into Your Hands: An Art Therapy Workshop - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: How important is art therapy? How about a day of FREE PUDDLE PAINTING at Cabarrus Art Council's ART WALK to find out?
Puddle Painting is an abstract art process that is designed to give the participant a creative mindfulness experience in the creation of their art piece. Sign-up in-person at the Cabarrus Arts Council at 11a for your puddle painting time slot.
Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; First-come, first-serve; Downtown Concord. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/538008434231998/.
Next Week (Aug 29-Sept. 4)
Crafters Unite - Cabarrus County Library - Monday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Gather with other crafters as we work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Registration required. Cost is free. Recommended for adults. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, visit Library System - Crafters Unite (RR) (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
FAM: Fine Art Maker - Cabarrus County Library - Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1:30 p.m.; Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Spaces are limited; registration is required. Cost is free. Recommended for ages 6-15. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, visit Library System - FAM: Fine Art Maker (HAR)(RR) (activecalendar.com).
FAM: Fine Art Maker - Cabarrus County Library - Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.; Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Spaces are limited; registration is required. Cost is free. Recommended for ages 6-15. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, visit Library System - FAM: Fine Art Maker (HAR)(RR) (activecalendar.com)
Colorful Lights Historic Walking Tour - Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Every weekend in September, the Residents of Historic Concord will illuminate over 50 homes along Historic North and South Union streets with colorful lights! The tour runs through Downtown Concord and invites everyone to celebrate the area’s rich history and visit local Downtown businesses. Stroll the nearly 4-mile loop to enjoy colorfully flood-lit homes while following an interactive guide and GPS map on your smartphone. Cost is free. Downtown Concord, NC. Visit Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour | Visit Cabarrus for details.
Upcoming
Jake Shimabukuro - Saturday, Sept. 11; Music is back in the Davis Theatre; With only four strings, world-renowned ukulelist JAKE SHIMABUKURO takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before, performing awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk. $47.50; Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, August 12 at 10 am: https://bit.ly/jaketix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept.18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10 am: https://bit.ly/davinatix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Downtown Cabaret - Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.: Enjoy a classy night of burlesque accompanied by a live trio band and craft beer at Red Hill Brewery in Downtown Concord. Tickets are $25-$50; recommended for adults. Visit Downtown Cabaret (facebook.com) for details. Red Hill Brewing Company, 21 Union Street South.
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, Oct. 2, noon.-6 p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union St. Concord. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
We Banjo 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; $39 - This Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet continually pushes musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. A Davis Theatre past favorite! Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.: https://bit.ly/web3tix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
BluePrints: Surface Design in Blues - Sunya Folayan, ClearWater Artist Studios: TBD A three-day course that can be scheduled privately or with a group. For blues lovers, we’ll be hand stitching, tying, stamping/printing, using immersion and discharging techniques. This course will also provide an introduction to indigo dyeing on natural fiber. The significance of the color blue will be discussed as well as history concerning indigo as color and plant. Participants will use music and poetry as their muse, and we will discuss color theory in composition. Participants will create fabric with their memories abstracted onto cloth. Participants will leave the course with yards of custom fabric which can be used as-is, or further embellished for use in other projects. Fee is $140 for the weekend, with $50 deposit. Recommended for adults. For more information, see Sunya: BluePrints — ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (clearwaterartists.com).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.