Shue leads GOP sweep of Cabarrus County Commissoners

  Updated
Cabarrus County Commissioner Lynn Shue led the way and Republicans took all three commission seats up for election.

In unofficial election night results, Shue had 43,226 votes followed by former commissioner Chris Measmer (42,778 votes) and political newcomer Kenny Wortman (40,353 votes). They were elected to four-year terms.

Chris Measmer

Measmer
Kenny Wortman

Wortman

Democrat Sabrina Berry was a distant fourth with 32,881 votes.

Sabrina Berry

Sabrina Berry

Commissioner Diane Honeycutt did not seek reelection. Blake Kiger lost in the GOP primary.

Commissioners Steve Morris and Barbara Strang's  seats were not up for election this time.

The new commission will be seated at the first meeting in December. A new chair and vice chair will also be chosen at that time.

Lynn Shue

Shue

 Submitted image
