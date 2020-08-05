A look back at a season cut short

Nothing shuts things down quite like a pandemic, we've learned. And while the Cabarrus Arts Council's Davis Theatre stage and The Galleries have remained dark since March, there was plenty of activity in the months before.
We hope you'll enjoy these memories of the 2019-20 season and be ready to rejoin us when conditions are safe to resume the arts in person. Until then, visit our social media pages, sign up for our newsletter and check in on our website as we work hard to entertain you virtually.
A special, heartfelt thank you to those who made our 2019-20 season possible: Atrium Health, Embassy Suites, DeAnna Ford, CPA, Corning, Fifth Third Bank, Duke Energy, Hilton Garden Inn, Independent Tribune, Technologies Edge, Total Wine and More, Wells Fargo, Allen Tate Realtors, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, F&M Bank, Lil' Robert's Place, Market Street Studios, S&D Coffee and Tea, Impact Technologies, Shoe Show, Uwharrie Bank, Hilliard Family Foundation, Dominion Energy, Waste Pro, CESI Inc, Great Wolf Lodge, Hilbish Motor Co., Carolina Portrait Designs, Publix Super Markets Charities, Law Offices of Richard M. Koch, Potter and Co. PA, Terra Green Landscapes Inc, Cabarrus County, city of Concord, city of Kannapolis, town of Harrisburg, town of Midland and town of Mount Pleasant. For a list of individual sponsors, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/.
Interested in supporting the Cabarrus Arts Council? Visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate.
Interested in the latest Cabarrus Arts Council news? Sign up for our newsletter: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/.
Join us on Social Media:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabarrusartscouncil/
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/CabArtsCouncil
NOTE: Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Summer art camps and lessons
• Pottery lessons — Summer. Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size can be individual or groups up to four people. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
• Brenda’s Summer Art Camp — August. Weeklong camps, held from 9-11:30 a.m. daily, with new camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture and many crafts offered, with refreshments and lots of fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 to Brenda's Art Studio for more information.
This week
• Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class can be extended if moved to Phase 3 for COVID-19. Times: Noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. It's at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Teen Writer’s Club — Wednesday, Aug. 5, 4-5 p.m. Free class for ages 13-17. Share your creativity and practice the writing craft in this new online club. Open 24/7 for prompts, peer feedback and inspiration, with a live chatroom on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. The group will be limited to 20 participants, so participants must register. Email elcluster@cabarruscounty.us with any questions.
• Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night — Wednesdays, through Aug. 26, 7 p.m. — Watch movies on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen for $30 per vehicle at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit charlottemotorspeedway.com.
• Exhibition: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, "Artist in Confinement." Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
Next week
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Honey Heist Virtual Game — Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2-5:30 p.m. Free. Prepare to pull off the crime of the century in this simple, wacky roleplaying game. Team up with your fellow criminal bears to snatch the motherlode of honey. To register and for more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/honey-heist-1/.
• We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge — Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m. Cost: $50. First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three-thread and a four-thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem and a ruffle. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://weresewcreative.com/we-re-sew-creative-classes.html.
• Vegan Vibes Music Series — Sundays through Aug. 16, from 1-7 p.m. It's a music event that combines with an opportunity to learn about the plant-based lifestyle. Try vegan food by some of the best vegan vendors and chefs in the world at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusbrewing.com for details.
Upcoming
• Cabarrus County Public library: Lyrics and Laughs: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1-2 p.m. Every first and third Tuesday of the month, come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way at 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/lyrics--laughs-141/.
• Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with pet portrait artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord.
• The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Co.: Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/.
This fall
• Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists. Find everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. There will be live music and food vendors. It's free and open to the public at Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn Marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute: Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
• We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop — Monday, Sept. 14, from 1-3 p.m. Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time! It's at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit weresewcreative.com.
• We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver — Monday, Sept. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
• The Steel Wheels — Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for this show’s previous date, April 4, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For information, call the box office at 704-920-0379.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul — Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!