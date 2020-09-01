Another successful Small Business Saturday with the arts

Cabarrus County Public Library: Online Roots Write Time : Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into engaging stories, creating your own family legacy. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. For more information, contact Denise McLain at 704-920-2061 or dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us . Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-2/ .

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill-builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, please do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. It’s at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.