Another successful Small Business Saturday with the arts

We enjoyed catching up with old friends and meeting new ones at last Saturday’s Small Business Saturday in downtown Concord. Thank you to everyone who stopped by our Gift Shop on the front porch. Your support means the world to us and the artists you supported with every purchase.
A special thank you to Cabarrus Brewing Co. for donating a portion of beer sales on the front lawn today to the arts council.
Small Business Saturdays are held the last Saturday of the month, and we’d love to see you at the next one on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Ongoing
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost: $150. This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday or Thursday for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570 or go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for ages kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: Noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. It’s at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk — This year, the event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4, will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists. Everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. It’s free and open to the public online. Details to come. Vendor registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 14. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information. Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
This week
Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night — Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. Watch movies on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen for $30 per vehicle at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit Charlottemotorspeedway.com.
Rotary Square & Market: Yoga En Plein Air: Sunday, Sept. 6, 10-11 a.m. Great masters like Renoir and Monet left the academic confines of studio painting to be inspired by their surroundings and practice their art “en plein air.” Do the same with your yoga practice. This beginner level vinyasa is perfect for those just starting out or those who just want a more basic flow. You will focus on fundamental poses and the use of your breath. While this class will be accessible, you will still be challenged and hopefully inspired by our beautiful downtown at Rotary Square and Market, 111 Union St. S., Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3aStYQG.
Next week
Cabarrus Brewing Co. Presents: The Happy Ones — Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-10:30 p.m. A musical blender: Train, Maroon 5, Tom Petty, Little Big Town, The Eagles and more at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Go to www.cabarrusbrewing.com.
Free Demonstration: Make your art better before you even begin — Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. — Join the Cabarrus Art Guild virtually as it welcomes Jeff Crew and Katherine Steiner of Allegro Canvas and Frames. Artists will learn how to start a work for maximum presentation enhancement options. For collectors and artists alike. This is a Zoom event. For the link, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org.
Upcoming
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute — Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop: Monday, Sept. 14, 1-3 p.m. Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit weresewcreative.com.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver: Monday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Online Roots Write Time: Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into engaging stories, creating your own family legacy. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. For more information, contact Denise McLain at 704-920-2061 or dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-2/.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill-builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, please do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. It’s at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4. This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists. It will feature everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. It's free and open to the public online. Details to come. Vendor registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 14. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information. Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
Fall into the Arts Festival: Alan Barrington Performance: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Alan Barrington — Fall into the Arts Festival. Downtown Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/202566894177853/.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!