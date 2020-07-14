Cabarrus Art Guild launches inaugural online art exhibition

By Elisabeth Thornton
Cabarrus Arts Council
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations and businesses to come up with a new version of what’s normal for them. The Cabarrus Art Guild has risen to the challenge with a new online exhibition called Artists in Confinement.
It’s the guild’s first-ever virtual exhibition, and it features 42 pieces from its members — artists who work in a vast range of mediums, from photography to textiles.
Most of the pieces are for sale, with details online on how to purchase. Visit cabarrusartguild.org to check it out.
Summer art camps and lessons
» Pottery lessons — Summer. Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
» Recreational Art Studio’s 2020 ArtSmart Summer Camps: Now through August. Morning/afternoon/full day/weeklong camps available for $25 to $225 for ages 5-12. A different theme is featured each week: Game show mania; mad science; patriotic past-times; amazing art; myths and legends; exploration; roller coaster tycoon; music makers; going green; and Harry Potter. Recreational Art Studio is at 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord. Go to recreationalartstudio.com.
» Brenda’s Summer Art Camp — Now through August. Weeklong camps, held from 9-11:30 a.m. daily. New camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture and many crafts. Refreshments and lots of fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 to Brenda’s Art Studio for more information.
» Summer Camp Series F Summer Art Camp — Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Class size: six. Cost: $185 for ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY projects and a DIY camp T-shirt at the AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Summer Camp Series D Summer Art Camp — Monday, July 27 to Thursday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Class size: six. Cost is $185 for ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY projects and a DIY camp T-shirt at AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
This week
» EXHIBITION: Open now. Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
» Preschool Storytime: Thursday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Preschool Storytime at the Harrisburg Library. Stories, songs, finger plays, movement and more. Both sessions feature different stories and activities. Ages: 3-5. Harrisburg Library is at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-storytime-har-462/.
» Fri-YAY! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 17, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit 10 per class at the AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Open Mic Friday Night at The Percantile and Creamery — July 17, 7 p.m. Enjoy great local musicians every Friday night. Bring your instrument, too. It’s at 8635 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord.
» Friday Fire & Variety Show — July 17. Every Friday at 8 p.m., the TuxedoKat family will livestream its Fire & Light Show at TuxedoKat Imaginarium in Concord. Tune in for entertainment. Are you a performer interested in broadcasting your creative voice to express your feelings to the world through expression? DM or email KatCo@TuxedoKat.com.
» Live Music: David Domingo; Saturday, July 18, from 8-11 p.m. at The Wine Room, 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord.
Next week
» Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night — Wednesday, July 22, 7 p.m. — Watch “Ice Age 4” on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen. Cost is $30 per vehicle at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. Go to charlottemotorspeedway.com.
Upcoming
» TGIF! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 31, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit 10 per class at the AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Cabarrus County Public Library: Honey Heist Virtual Game — Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 2-5:30 p.m. Free. Prepare to pull off the crime of the century in this simple, wacky role-playing game. Team up with your fellow criminal bears to snatch the motherlode of honey. To register and for more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/honey-heist-1/.
» We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge —Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $50. First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three-thread and a four-thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem and a ruffle. We’re Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord.
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with pet portrait artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord.
» The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Co. — Saturday, Aug. 29, 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/.
This fall
» Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists. Everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. Live music and food vendors. It’s free and open to the public at Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
» Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
» We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver — Monday, Sept. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost: $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We’re Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
» The Steel Wheels — Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for this show’s previous date, April 4, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For information, call the box office at 704-920-0379.
» Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul — Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
