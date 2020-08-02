Cabarrus Arts Council accepting subgrant applicatons

The Cabarrus Arts Council is accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina residents access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita-based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. The Cabarrus Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Cabarrus County.
Past Cabarrus County grant recipients include the Cabarrus Art Guild; Cabarrus Rotary Club Charitable Works-Rotary Harmony Park musical instrument installation; Concord Downtown Development Corp.–Spring into Arts Festival; Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County-Orff Schulwerk Music Instruction; Gibson Village Community Development Corp.; Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County-Interlude Music and Art Program; Kannapolis Parks & Recreation-Summer Concert Series; Logan Community Day Care-Mr. Musicman; Multi-cultural Community Student Union-Music Band; North Carolina Music Hall of Fame; Old Courthouse Theatre; Piedmont Choral Society; Piedmont Primetime Community Band; Southern Piedmont Woodturners; Town of Harrisburg-Rockin’ the ‘Burg Concert Series; and artist residencies-Royal Oaks and G.W. Carver elementary schools.
Applications are available for nonprofit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Cabarrus County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county. Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2020 and June 15, 2021.
Application forms and grant guidelines are available at the Cabarrus Arts Council website at www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Cabarrus Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Cabarrus Arts Council board of directors. Awards are announced in September each year. For questions or more information, contact Noelle Rhodes Scott at info@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
