Cabarrus Arts Council announces new Artist Support Grant

The Cabarrus Arts Council loves to see artists thrive, but we know right now most artists are just trying to survive. With that, we're pleased to announce the new Artist Support Grants Program.
Funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, these grants award up to $2,000 and are for professional artists in any discipline and any stage of their careers.
The Artist Support Grants Program replace the Regional Artist Support Grant Program.
Artist Support funds can be used for supplies and equipment for a new work, or when creating promotional materials, taking a class or workshop to enhance skills, or paying for transportation, lodging and other approved expenses, like food, during training.
The deadline for the Artist Support Grants is noon, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. You can get more details, including the application link, on the Cabarrus Arts Council website at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grantshttps://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants.
Remember, the Grassroots Grant Program is also accepting applications. Grant recipients can use the funds for a variety of purposes, depending on which of the three grants they apply for — arts education, organizational support or project assistance. Deadline for the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants is Friday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. More information and the application link can be found at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grantshttps://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants.
Interested in learning more? The Arts and Science Council is offering three workshops for prospective Artist Support Grants applicants. Registration is required.
• Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.
RSVP for this session
• Aug. 21, 10 a.m.
RSVP for this session
• Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m.
RSVP for this session
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
SUMMER ART CAMPS AND LESSONS
• Pottery lessons — Summer; Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size is individual or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
• Recreational Art Studio’s 2020 ArtSmart Summer Camps: Now through August. Morning/afternoon/full day/weeklong camps available for $25 up to $225 and for ages 5-12. There's a different theme each week: Game Show Mania; Mad Science; Patriotic Past-times; Amazing Art; Myths & Legends; Exploration; Roller Coaster Tycoon; Music Makers; Going Green; and Harry Potter. Recreational Art Studio is at 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord. Go to recreationalartstudio.com.
• Brenda’s Summer Art Camp: Now through August. Weeklong camps, held from 9-11:30 a.m. daily. New camps run each week and feature drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture and many crafts. Refreshments and lots of fun activities are available. Call 704-786-8570 to Brenda's Art Studio for more information.
• Summer Camp Series D Summer Art Camp: Monday, July 27 to Thursday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Class size is six for $185 each and for ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY projects and a DIY camp T-shirt at the AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
THIS WEEK
• Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
• Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night — Wednesdays, through Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Watch movies on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen for $30 per vehicle. Charlotte Motor Speedway is at 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit charlottemotorspeedway.com.
• EXHIBITION: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
• TGIF! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 31, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on the project. Limit 10 per class at the AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
• Vegan Vibes Music Series — Sundays through Aug. 16, 1-7 p.m. A music event that combines an opportunity to learn about the plant-based lifestyle. Try vegan food by some of the best vegan vendors and chefs in the world at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusbrewing.com for details.
NEXT WEEK
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Teen Writer’s Club — Wednesday, Aug. 5, 4-5 p.m. Free for ages 13-17. Share your creativity and practice the writing craft in this new online club! Open 24/7 for prompts, peer feedback, and inspiration, with a live chatroom on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. This group will be limited to 20 participants, so please register. Email elcluster@cabarruscounty.us with any questions.
UPCOMING
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Honey Heist Virtual Game — Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2-5:30 p.m. Free. Prepare to pull off the crime of the century in this simple, wacky roleplaying game! Team up with your fellow criminal bears to snatch the motherlode of honey. To register and for more information, go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/honey-heist-1/.
• We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge — Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m. Cost: $50. First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three thread and a four thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem and a ruffle. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord; For more information, visit https://weresewcreative.com/.
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Lyrics and Laughs — Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1-2 p.m. Every first and third Tuesday of the month, come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way at 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/lyrics--laughs-141/.
• Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing — Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with pet portrait artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord.
• The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Co. — Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/.
THIS FALL
• Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists. There's everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. There's also live music and food vendors, and it is free and open to the public at Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn Marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute: Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. It's free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
• We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver — Monday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. Cost is $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
• The Steel Wheels — Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for the show’s previous date, April 4, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For information, call the box office at 704-920-0379.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul — Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
