Cabarrus Arts Council is accepting applications for Grassroots Grants

Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council allocates thousands of dollars to arts and cultural programs and organizations, thanks to funding from the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts program.
Grant recipients may use the funds for a variety of purposes, depending on which of the three grants they have applied for – Arts Education, Organizational Support, and Project Assistance.
A new cycle of grants will be awarded for the 2020-2021 season this fall, and those interested in applying will need to do so before the August 14 deadline. Applications and details are available at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
SUMMER ART CAMPS AND LESSONS:
Pottery lessons – Summer; Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Recreational Art Studio’s 2020 ArtSmart Summer Camps: Now – August; morning/afternoon/full day/weeklong camps available; $25-225; ages 5-12; a different theme each week: Game Show Mania; Mad Science; Patriotic Past-times; Amazing Art; Myths & Legends; Exploration; Roller Coaster Tycoon; Music Makers; Going Green; and Harry Potter; Recreational Art Studio, 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC. Recreationalartstudio.com.
Brenda’s Summer Art Camp – Now – August; Week long camps, held 9-11:30 am daily; New camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and many crafts. Refreshments and lots of fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 Brenda's Art Studio for more information.
Summer Camp Series F Summer Art Camp; Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:30 am – 12 pm; Class size: 6; Cost $185; ages 7-14; Kids will create 4 DIY projects and a DIY camp t-shirt; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
Summer Camp Series D Summer Art Camp; Monday, July 27 – Thursday, July 30, 2020, 9:30 am – 12 pm; 1 – 3:30 pm; Class size: 6; Cost $185; ages 7-14; Kids will create 4 DIY projects and a DIY camp t-shirt; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
THIS WEEK:
Toddler Storytime: Wednesday, July 8, 9:30-10:30am; Free; Walking to 3 years with caregiver. Stories, songs, finger plays, and more, followed by play time for toddlers and networking for parents. Harrisburg Library 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/toddler-storytime-har-417/
Wednes-DIY, Wood Workshop! – Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 6:30 – 9:30 pm; Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame; Choose designer paints and stains; prices vary depending on project; limit 10 per class; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
Online Event: Basic Watercolor Techniques: Thursday, July 9, 7:00-8:30pm; $20; Curious about how to get started with watercolor painting, or just looking to try something new? In this class, local artist Ali Loncar-Bridges will walk you through the fundamentals of watercolor. For more information and tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/events/292181518577990/
Fri-YAY! Wood Workshop – Friday, July 10, 2020, 6:30 – 9:30 pm; Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame; Choose designer paints and stains; prices vary depending on project; limit 3 per class; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
Open Mic Friday Night at The Percantile and Creamery – July 10, 2020, 7 pm; Enjoy great local musicians every Friday night. Bring your instrument too! 8635 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord.
Friday Fire & Variety Show – July 10, 2020; Every Friday at 8 pm, the TuxedoKat family will LIVE stream their Fire & Light Show at TuxedoKat Imaginarium in Concord, NC. Tune in for entertainment! Are you a performer interested in broadcasting your creative voice to express your feelings to the world through expression? DM or email KatCo@TuxedoKat.com.
NEXT WEEK:
Preschool Storytime: Thursday, July 16, 11am-12pm; Free; Preschool Storytime at the Harrisburg Library. Stories, songs, finger plays, movement, and more. Both sessions feature different stories and activities. Ages: 3-5. Harrisburg Library, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-storytime-har-462/
Fri-YAY! Wood Workshop – Friday, July 17, 2020, 6:30 – 9:30 pm; Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame; Choose designer paints and stains; prices vary depending on project; limit 10 per class; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
Live Music: David Domingo; Saturday, July 18, 2020, 8- 11 pm; The Wine Room; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord.
UPCOMING:
TGIF! Wood Workshop – Friday, July 31, 2020, 6:30 – 9:30 pm; Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame; Choose designer paints and stains; prices vary depending on project; limit 10 per class; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge; Thursday, August 13, 5-8pm; $50; First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance, and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three thread and a four thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem, and a ruffle. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, August 27, 6-9pm; Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with Pet Portrait Artist Carla Garrison-Mattos; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/ Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave, Concord.
The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Company; Saturday, August 29, 7:00-10:30pm; Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company. Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/
THIS FALL:
Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10 am – 4 pm; Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; live music and food vendors; free and open to the public; Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride – Zac Brown Tribute; Saturday, September 12, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver; Monday, September 14, 6-8pm; $25; Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/
The Steel Wheels – Friday, September 25, 2020, 8 pm; The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for this show’s previous date, April 4, 2020, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. For information, call the Box Office at 704-920-0379.
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul; Saturday, October 10, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
