Cabarrus Arts Council joins this weekend's Small Business Saturday

We've missed you. We'd love to catch up. Join us this Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. for Small Business Saturday on Union Street. It's an event organized by the Concord Downtown Development Corporation that closes Union Street to motorists, but opens it to the fun and freedom of outdoor shopping, food and drink.
Enjoy locally crafted beer from Red Hill Brewing Company and Cabarrus Brewing Company, as well as fresh food from popular food truck, 225streetfood.
The Cabarrus Arts Council will set up a gift shop on the front lawn (65 Union Street S) with jewelry, pottery and more. We'll follow CDC guidelines to help keep you safe. Remember to bring your masks.
Stop by and catch up. We'd love to see you.
Most of all, thank you for supporting local businesses.
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten thru adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6pm; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: 12-2:3 0.p.m or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night: Wednesdays, through Sept. 2, 7 p.m. – Watch movies on the 16,000 square foot HDTV screen; $30 per vehicle; Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit Charlottemotorspeedway.com.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall – Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk –This year, the event on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3-4, 2020 will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Vendor registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 14; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
THIS WEEK
Teen Writer's Club: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4-5 p.m.; Ages 13-17: Share your creativity and practice the writing craft in this new online club! Open 24/7 for prompts, peer feedback, and inspiration, with a live chatroom on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.. This group will be limited to 20 participants, so please register below. Email elcluster@cabarruscounty.us with any questions. https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-writers-club-rr-3/
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m.; Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with Pet Portrait Artist Carla Garrison-Mattos; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/ Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave, Concord.
Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event that includes shopping, local brews from Red Hill Brewing Company, Cabarrus Brewing Company and food truck eats from 225streetfood serving on North Union. Remember to visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s gift shop tables at 65 Union Street South. Must wear mask for service; This event is sponsored by Concord Downtown Development. Visit https://www.concorddowntown.com/ to learn more about special promotions that will occur during the event.
The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Company; Saturday, Aug. 29, 7-10:30 p.m.; Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company. Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/
Lil' Robert's Place: Colton Sherrill: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7–10 p.m.; Colton Sherrill will be live at Little Robert’s; Lil' Robert's Place, 25 Union St S, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/3207581699326416/
The Percantile and Creamery: Movie Matinee for kids: Sunday Aug. 30, 2-4 p.m.; Free; Join The Percantile and Creamery every Sunday starting at 2 p.m. for a kid-friendly movie. It is free, and parents get to relax with a drink in their hand. 8635 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3aRNLQ8
NEXT WEEK
Online: Kids Writing Workshop: Monday, Aug. 31, 2-3 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! We’ll have live sessions on Mondays from 2-3, but the site will remain open 24/7 for inspiration and to post your work. Maybe now’s the time to start your novel! Registration required. Melinda Metz mdmetz@cabarruscounty.us https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kids-writing-workshop-8/
Auditions – Clue: On Stage – Monday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring St. NW in Concord. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Please bring a mask with you. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Resumes are encouraged. Details at https://octconcord.com/.
UPCOMING
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride – Zac Brown Tribute; Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m.; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop: Monday, Sept. 14, 1-3 p.m.; Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time! 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets visit weresewcreative.com.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver; Monday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m.; $25; Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/
Cabarrus County Public Library: Online Roots Write Time: Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.; This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into engaging stories, creating your own family legacy. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. For more information contact Denise McLain 704-920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-2/
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul; Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 7-9 p.m.; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3-4, 2020; This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Vendor registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 14; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
Fall into the Arts Festival: Alan Barrington Performance: Sat., Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Alan Barrington - Fall into the Arts Festival. Downtown Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/202566894177853/
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!