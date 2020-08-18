Cabarrus Arts Council's Clock-in Concerts deliver live music to local healthcare heroes on the frontlines

Since March, healthcare workers have suited up and braved the frontlines to help care for and keep the community safe from COVID-19. Earlier in the pandemic, the Cabarrus Arts Council launched its #ThanksHealthHeroes series (https://bit.ly/THANKSHH) to show our appreciation for their challenging work. The series brought songs of inspiration and gratitude, recorded by local musicians, and appeared on social media for healthcare works to watch and listen.
Now, we're bringing the musicians closer to the frontlines with our Clock-in Concerts. Mondays at 6:30 a.m. and p.m. we'll station local musicians at the Atrium Health - Cabarrus employee entrance, so healthcare workers can get a quick dose of songs before they begin or as they end their shifts.
We hope they'll enjoy the mini-concerts. They're our way of letting them know the creative community appreciates all they do for Cabarrus County.
Portions of the Cabarrus Arts Council's Clock-in Concerts at Atrium Health - Cabarrus appear on Facebook Live Mondays around 6:30 p.m. in the evening: https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/
ONGOING:
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6pm; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19.
Times: 12-2:30pm or 3-6pm; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night – Wednesdays, through August 26, 7 pm – Watch movies on the 16,000 square foot HDTV screen; $30 per vehicle; Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit Charlottemotorspeedway.com.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk –This year, the event on Saturday-Sunday, October 3 & 4, 2020 will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Vendor registration deadline is Monday, September 14; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
THIS WEEK:
Lil' Robert's Place: Spencer Bloodworth: Friday, August 21, 7:00–10:00pm; Spencer Bloodworth will be live at Little Robert’s; Lil' Robert's Place, 25 Union St S, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/2545296045780960/
Paige Ann Photography: Summer Time Memories Photoshoot: Sunday, August 23, 10:00am-12:30pm; Paige Ann Photography will be at Frank Liske Park taking photos. Only 6 spots available. Reserve your time slot for a free photoshoot and feel free to bring the family, fur babies and all. There’s never been a better time to capture some memories. While this is a completely free event, tips are accepted but not at all required. Frank Liske Park, 4001 Stough Rd SW, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/641891676432157/
NEXT WEEK:
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, August 27, 6-9pm; Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with Pet Portrait Artist Carla Garrison-Mattos; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/ Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave, Concord.
The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Company; Saturday, August 29, 7:00-10:30pm; Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company. Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/
Lil' Robert's Place: Colton Sherrill: Saturday, August 29, 7:00–10:00pm; Colton Sherrill will be live at Little Robert’s; Lil' Robert's Place, 25 Union St S, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/3207581699326416/
UPCOMING:
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride – Zac Brown Tribute; Saturday, September 12, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop: Monday, September 14, 1-3pm; Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time! 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets visit weresewcreative.com.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver; Monday, September 14, 6-8pm; $25; Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul; Saturday, October 10, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
Fall into the Arts Festival: Alan Barrington Performance: Saturday, October 31, 11:30am – 12:30pm; Alan Barrington - Fall into the Arts Festival. Downtown Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/202566894177853/
