CabCo's Got Talent brings young talent into your living room next week

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. That's when the Cabarrus Arts Council's inaugural CabCo's Got Talent streams live and into your living room!

What is it?

CabCo's Got Talent is a virtual talent show spotlighting 15 accomplished Cabarrus County youth. They're dancers, singers, musicians, gymnasts and even a karate kid! They come from Kannapolis and Cabarrus County schools, Cannon School, Carolina International School and from family homeschools.

Each has rehearsed a performance we're certain will impress you (because they did us!) and make you proud you share space in this same fine county.

We're confident it'll be the best 90 minutes you've had in all of 2020.

CabCo's Got Talent is also a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. The arts council's two major fundraisers, Breakfast for the Arts and Dancing for the Arts, were canceled in May and November to reduce the spread of COVID in our community. CabCo's Got Talent is 100% virtual. You just need to tune in to our Facebook page, https://bit.ly/CabCosGotTalent2020 or YouTube page Cabarrus Arts Council – YouTube on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to watch.