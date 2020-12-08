CabCo's Got Talent brings young talent into your living room next week

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. That's when the Cabarrus Arts Council's inaugural CabCo's Got Talent streams live and into your living room!
What is it?
CabCo's Got Talent is a virtual talent show spotlighting 15 accomplished Cabarrus County youth. They're dancers, singers, musicians, gymnasts and even a karate kid! They come from Kannapolis and Cabarrus County schools, Cannon School, Carolina International School and from family homeschools.
Each has rehearsed a performance we're certain will impress you (because they did us!) and make you proud you share space in this same fine county.
We're confident it'll be the best 90 minutes you've had in all of 2020.
CabCo's Got Talent is also a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. The arts council's two major fundraisers, Breakfast for the Arts and Dancing for the Arts, were canceled in May and November to reduce the spread of COVID in our community. CabCo's Got Talent is 100% virtual. You just need to tune in to our Facebook page, https://bit.ly/CabCosGotTalent2020 or YouTube page Cabarrus Arts Council – YouTube on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. to watch.
But we're hoping you'll do more than watch. We're hoping you'll help the arts council survive now so we can thrive in 2021. It's then that we hope we'll look forward to a year of live music in the Davis Theatre. Families making crafts together during Family Days. Art Walks along Union Street. Art Labs that teach the artistic process. Artist talks for the community. We also cannot wait to bring the professional dancers, actors and musicians back into the schools so they can continue to inspire and entertain thousands of school children like in previous years. See all we do at www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
What can you do before Friday, Dec. 18?
1. Read beforehand about each of the nine acts you'll see during the program.
2. Then, make a donation to the arts council in appreciation of one or more of the performers. You'll find a fundraising page for each one by clicking on their individual links below their photos. We've also set up a general CabCo's Got Talent page, https://bit.ly/DonateCabCo, to donate if you can't decide which acts to support.
3. Click “Going” on our CabCo's Got Talent Facebook event https://bit.ly/CabCosGotTalent2020 so we know you'll be watching.
A special thank you to CabCo's Got Talent sponsors Atrium Health, CESI Inc. and F&M Bank for your support.
Ongoing
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for $150. This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday or Thursday for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570. Go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543. Classes are at Winecoff School Road, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask, and gloves will be provided. Cost is $25. Private parties and crafting sessions are available on Saturdays. Register by emailing artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com. Classes are at 812 N. Main St. Kannapolis.
This week
Exhibition: “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends,” Now through Saturday, Jan. 23. Now in its 12th year, “Clay” has transformed into “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter and Jared Zehmer. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibition runs through Jan. 23.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Masks are required for entry. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m. Join Shelly for a two-session class making a fun, festive tree hugger pillow. This is a great project for Christmas fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. Cost is $75 and classes are held at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/36sZ8MK.
Old Courthouse Theatre: Elf the Musical: Thursday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. Old Courthouse Theatre with HolTon Construction Concepts and Grimsley’s Jewelry is excited to invite you to the North Pole as we meet Buddy the Elf and tag along with him on his journey to New York City! Limited seating available to allow for 6 feet distancing between households/groups. If you are in need of single seats, seats of three or seats of four, email info@octconcord.com or call 704-788-2405. Cost is $15-$20 at 49 Spring St., Concord. Go to app.arts-people.com/index.php.
Amici’s Pizza Sports Bar and Grill: Brooke Lee Band — Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30-11 p.m. She's heading to Nashville in January, so you don't want to miss Brooke Lee's last performance with her band. This promises to be an amazing event at 929 Concord Parkway S., Ste. A, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3lwMS3f.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Next week
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m. Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Prepurchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks are required. No aprons are offered, so wear your painting clothes. All ages welcome at 165 Brumley Ave., Suite 3001, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb.
Basilico-Italiano: Christmas Piano Party: Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. A fun night of Solo Piano with Tim Rice. He'll be playing your favorite requests and fun Christmas and Hannukah songs. Hosted by Uptown Dueling Pianos at 10020 Edison Square Drive, Concord.
CabCo’s Got Talent: Friday, Dec. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. CabCo’s Got Talent is a 90-minute virtual talent show spotlighting Cabarrus County youths that will stream live on Facebook and YouTube. The event is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Performances will be prerecorded and streamed live with emcee Brian Floyd to host them. If you know the clever, quick-witted Brian, you know this will be entertaining, to say the least.
Learn about each performer! Is this a talent contest? No. It's a talent showcase, not a contest. Because it's a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council, supporters are asked to make a donation in appreciation of any (or all) performers they wish. Supporters can also opt to donate to the cause in general, and not a specific performer, through the general donation button. DONATE TODAY!
A special thank you to CabCo's Got Talent Influencers — the elite cheerleaders supporting our performers! We appreciate all you do. CabCo’s Got Talent is sponsored by Atrium Health, F&M Bank and CESI Inc.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brunch and Paint A Day with the Girls: Saturday, Dec. 19, noon to 3 p.m. Cost: $15 to $25. The event includes brunch, painting and shopping with vendors at 8410 Pit Stop Court NW, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3lMUDD4.
Upcoming
Cabo Winery: Snow Time Paint Party: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Hosted by Paint Your Hearts Out and Cabo Winery. Paint a ceramic Snowman or Snowflake Lantern (Bigger images in discussion). Registration deadline is Dec. 13. Cost per item includes your choice of one bottle of Cabo Winery Sweet wine to take home. Projects will be painted in acrylic paints, allowing you to take your project home the same day. Cost is $48 to $70. Classes are at 37 Union St. S., Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/33AaNbM.
Jump into January with Joy: Virtual Teacher Music Workshop Tuesday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Play your way joyfully into 2021! This 1½ hour workshop will be recorded for all registered participants. Cost is $5. Register at https://forms.gle/mdhKtnx76dfv7A1FA.
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m. Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Prepurchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required. No aprons are offered, so wear your painting clothes. All ages are welcome at 165 Brumley Ave., Suite 3001, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/331TVKN.
Intune School of the Arts: Micdrop A New Year's Celebration: 3-Day Music & Theater Intensive and Showcase: Jan. 7-9, 6 p.m. A three-day musical theater intensive, saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to a New Year. Students will enjoy top-notch instruction from local music educators and theater lovers Joshua Little and Rachel Abbatiello while learning a show with challenging songs, numbers and scenes, ending in a breathtaking showcase for family and friends to enjoy. Cost is $100 at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd., Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/3oi6UQU.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Jan. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Jan. 14, 6-8 p.m. Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Prepurchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required. No aprons are offered, so wear painting clothes. All ages welcome at 165 Brumley Ave., Suite 3001, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/331TVKN.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces are available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Jan. 18, Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask, and gloves will be provided. Cost is $50/child. To register and for more information, email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com. Classes will be held at 812 N. Main St., Kannapolis.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Jan. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Prepurchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required. No aprons are offered, so wear painting clothes. All ages welcome at 165 Brumley Ave., Suite 3001, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/331TVKN.
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask, and gloves will be provided. Cost is $50/child. To register and for more information, email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com. Classes will be held at 812 N. Main St. Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
