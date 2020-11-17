Celebrate the holidays December 6th with Dinner for the Arts

Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds.
Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features delicious cuisine, live music, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery.
Thank you to Cabarrus Brewing Company, sponsor of Dinner for the Arts. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council.
A Promise to Help Keep You Safe: Our Dinner for the Arts evenings have limited seating and the Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are required to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. You may request to be seated with your friends only. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Ticket includes:
• A three-course Italian dinner (Mediterranean Salad w/ romaine, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomato, artichoke hearts, olives, chickpeas Second Course: Lasagna Roulades: Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese and spinach rolled in lasagna sheets with mozzarella and marinara Served with: Garlic Toast & Roasted Cauliflower: fresh garlic, lemon juice Dessert Course: Tiramisu Mousse Shooters created by Grate Catering Co
• Live Artist Demonstration: Watch as potter Dan Triece creates beautiful work on his potters' wheel in front of your eyes.
• Live Music: The Jim Avett Band will perform original music and holiday classics throughout the evening.
• Galleries Gift Shop: Shop from a selection of pottery from our Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, as well as jewelry and other handcrafted gifts.
• Brewery Tour: See firsthand where your favorite craft beer is created.
Tickets are limited, so order yours today! https://bit.ly/DINDINArts
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Str. South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
THIS WEEK:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Roots Write Time: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Join us as we discuss documenting the stories of family heirlooms. Our narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Nov. 18 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library. https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m.; Experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. You can pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes. All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord; https://bit.ly/35KZa1U
Cabarrus County Public Library: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 -7:30 p.m.; Join a discussion on documenting the stories of family heirlooms. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by November 18th to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library; Contact Denise McLain (704) 920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us to sign up; https://bit.ly/38AWkQc
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Cabarrus County Saddle Club: Santa's Riding a Pony this Year: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; Adults, children, and pets can have their picture taken on ponies and horses dressed for the Christmas season. Santa will be on the scene for pictures with your children and pets as well! Bring your own camera and take pics for $10! 4370 Zion Church Road, Concord. https://bit.ly/32E8fsL
NEXT WEEK:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.; Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Ages 7-12, free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library
UPCOMING:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m.; Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Ages 7-12, free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a two-session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/3ltM3Jd
"We're Sew Creative: Log Cabin Wallflower Wall Hanging: Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; This is a great little project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a really cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. $40. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sbAw9
Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Amber Bounds, Charlotte fiber artist, will teach you how to make your very own macrame wall hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own, unique design. $45. Ages 14+ https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse
He's Alive Church: Christmas in the City: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30-9 p.m.; Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of Creative Arts in order to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas! $20-$60, depending on group size. 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Purchase tickets at: https://bit.ly/3pn7Wwd
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a 2 session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sZ8MK
