April is Youth Art Month, and Cabarrus County Schools is celebrating with an arts festival showcasing some of the students’ work.

Almost 500 pieces of art made by students are or will be on display at Gibson Mill Market, 305 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Some 3D pieces will be installed in the coming week. Fifty-four of 59 CCS art teachers are participating in this year's festival.

More work, including live performances, will be featured in the celebration Friday, April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 7:30.