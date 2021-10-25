 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte suburb to glow and gleam during autumn’s Moonlight on Main
0 Comments
Bask in moonlight in Belmont

Charlotte suburb to glow and gleam during autumn’s Moonlight on Main

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Museum of the Moon

Museum of the Moon is an exhibition that will be in Belmont through Nov. 7.

 Submitted

BELMONT – On average, the moon sits a whopping 226,000 miles away from Earth. But this autumn, the moon comes closer than ever before as Moonlight on Main shines in Belmont, N.C.

Moonlight on Main will bring a warm glow to chilly nights in historic downtown Belmont. Museum of the Moon is an international touring exhibition from U.K. artist Luke Jerram featuring a seven-meter detailed NASA image of the lunar surface. Traveling across global public spaces, this astounding artwork will take center stage at the Stowe Park amphitheater Thursdays to Sundays from now through Nov. 7.

“We hope the exhibit will be an educational experience of a lifetime and inspire the next generation of scientists, artists, poets, writers, and musicians from Gaston County,” said Phil Boggan, downtown director for the City of Belmont. “The evenings and weekends will evoke passion and exploration as the ethereal blue light cast by the full moon serves as the perfect environment for art exhibitions, theater performances, and a variety of musical concerts.”

Event include a Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 30, Howl at the Moon for furry friends on Oct. 31 and a Moon Educational Program on Nov. 7, presented by The Schiele Museum of Natural History. Live music also will infuse life into the lunar occasion; from the Charlotte Jazz Band to Noel Freidline and Maria Howell, Villains Cabaret and the Pink Floyd Experience, tunes of various genres will accompany and fill the moonlit Belmont sky.

During the exhibition, downtown Belmont will radiate as an outdoor art gallery with projected art and lights around Main Street.

Added Ted Hall, chairman of the Belmont Tourism Development Authority, “Moonlight on Main is a family friendly opportunity for visitors across the Charlotte region and well beyond to be awed by the moon and by Belmont. It’s a perfect time to discover Belmont’s mouthwatering restaurants, local businesses, renowned destinations and, above all else, its small town charm.”

Moonlight on Main is presented by the Downtown Belmont Development Association and free to attend. Ticket prices for select events vary. Additional details about Moonlight on Main, artist Luke Jerram and the numerous events throughout the downtown exhibit are available at MoonlightOnMain.com.

About Museum of the Moon

Museum of the Moon is an international touring artwork by U.K. artist Luke Jerram. The exhibit is co-commissioned by a number of creative organizations brought together by Jerram and the Norfolk & Norwich Festival. These organizations include Greenwich+Docklands International Festival, Brighton Festival, Without Walls, Cork Midsummer Festival, We The Curious, Lakes Alive, Provincial Domain Dommelhof, Les Tombées de la Nuit, Rennes and Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The artwork has been created in partnership with the U.K. Space Agency, University of Bristol and The Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Chappelle says he’s willing to meet with Netflix employees

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts