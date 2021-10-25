Charlotte suburb to glow and gleam during autumn’s Moonlight on Main

BELMONT – On average, the moon sits a whopping 226,000 miles away from Earth. But this autumn, the moon comes closer than ever before as Moonlight on Main shines in Belmont, N.C.

Moonlight on Main will bring a warm glow to chilly nights in historic downtown Belmont. Museum of the Moon is an international touring exhibition from U.K. artist Luke Jerram featuring a seven-meter detailed NASA image of the lunar surface. Traveling across global public spaces, this astounding artwork will take center stage at the Stowe Park amphitheater Thursdays to Sundays from now through Nov. 7.

“We hope the exhibit will be an educational experience of a lifetime and inspire the next generation of scientists, artists, poets, writers, and musicians from Gaston County,” said Phil Boggan, downtown director for the City of Belmont. “The evenings and weekends will evoke passion and exploration as the ethereal blue light cast by the full moon serves as the perfect environment for art exhibitions, theater performances, and a variety of musical concerts.”