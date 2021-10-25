Charlotte suburb to glow and gleam during autumn’s Moonlight on Main

BELMONT – On average, the moon sits a whopping 226,000 miles away from Earth. But this autumn, the moon comes closer than ever before as Moonlight on Main shines in Belmont, N.C.
Moonlight on Main will bring a warm glow to chilly nights in historic downtown Belmont. Museum of the Moon is an international touring exhibition from U.K. artist Luke Jerram featuring a seven-meter detailed NASA image of the lunar surface. Traveling across global public spaces, this astounding artwork will take center stage at the Stowe Park amphitheater Thursdays to Sundays from now through Nov. 7.
“We hope the exhibit will be an educational experience of a lifetime and inspire the next generation of scientists, artists, poets, writers, and musicians from Gaston County,” said Phil Boggan, downtown director for the City of Belmont. “The evenings and weekends will evoke passion and exploration as the ethereal blue light cast by the full moon serves as the perfect environment for art exhibitions, theater performances, and a variety of musical concerts.”
Event include a Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 30, Howl at the Moon for furry friends on Oct. 31 and a Moon Educational Program on Nov. 7, presented by The Schiele Museum of Natural History. Live music also will infuse life into the lunar occasion; from the Charlotte Jazz Band to Noel Freidline and Maria Howell, Villains Cabaret and the Pink Floyd Experience, tunes of various genres will accompany and fill the moonlit Belmont sky.
During the exhibition, downtown Belmont will radiate as an outdoor art gallery with projected art and lights around Main Street.
Added Ted Hall, chairman of the Belmont Tourism Development Authority, “Moonlight on Main is a family friendly opportunity for visitors across the Charlotte region and well beyond to be awed by the moon and by Belmont. It’s a perfect time to discover Belmont’s mouthwatering restaurants, local businesses, renowned destinations and, above all else, its small town charm.”
Moonlight on Main is presented by the Downtown Belmont Development Association and free to attend. Ticket prices for select events vary. Additional details about Moonlight on Main, artist Luke Jerram and the numerous events throughout the downtown exhibit are available at MoonlightOnMain.com.