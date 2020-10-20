Clay: Dirtworks & Friends honors the exceptional career of Dan Triece

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, October 22, 6:30-9:00p.m.; Members call to reserve your spot. Members Only Please Call to Reserve. Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of our Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness Please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; For more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380