Clay: Dirtworks & Friends honors the exceptional career of Dan Triece

Our Clay exhibition is back. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists from the Seagrove community who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter and Jared Zehmer.
Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021. This wonderful exhibition is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord
Admission is free.
Marks are required for entry.
Credit/debit cards accepted only.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK:
Support Local Journalism
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, January 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Dowtown Concord.
Call to Artists: Fall Judge Show Entries accepted NOW through noon, October 30 – The Cabarrus Art Guild is calling for artists for our upcoming annual Fall Judged Show. Due to the Corona Virus, we are going to have a VIRTUAL show, with the artwork being entered online. Our judge will be Bruce Chandler a local artist, more details can be found in our prospectus located on the News and Events page of our website cabarrusartguild.org. Membership in the guild is not required to enter the show. Feel free to forward this note to other artists you know.
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, October 22, 6-8 p.m.; Experience Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook! Masks required, no aprons offered so wear your painting clothes, all ages welcome! 165 Brumley Ave NE, 3001, Concord NC; https://bit.ly/3lIOreV
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, October 22, 6:30-9:00p.m.; Members call to reserve your spot. Members Only Please Call to Reserve. Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of our Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness Please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; For more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380
Paint Your Hearts Out: Furniture Painting Workshop: October 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Learn the basics of furniture painting with Dixie Bell chalk and mineral paint. Bring a small table, Chair or Stool that you can carry. Painting supplies will be provided. You will learn several techniques before you start to paint. In the time of this workshop, you may not finish each project but you will get a great head start on your piece and have direction on how to complete it. Sign up early; https://bit.ly/36GnGDr 543 Winecoff school Rd, Concord.
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, October 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, October 25, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Ticket includes: Three-Course Dinner, live Painting: Watch as artist Julia Chandler Lawing creates a beautiful work in front of your eyes. Live Music: Throughout the evening, singer- songwriter Lisa De Novo will perform original music and covers, and will take audience requests. Galleries Gift Shop: Shop from a selection of pottery from our Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, as well as jewelry and other handcrafted gifts. Brewery Tour: See firsthand where your favorite craft beer is created. Limited seating is available, so order your tickets today at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/dinner-for-the-arts.
Thank you to Cabarrus Brewing Company, sponsor of Dinner for the Arts. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave,, Concord, $50, https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/dinner-for-the-arts.
NEXT WEEK:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Kids Writing Workshop; Monday, October 26, 2-3 p m.; Online event. Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! There will be live online sessions on Mondays from 2-3, but the site will remain open 24/7 for inspiration and to post your work. Registration required. Melinda Metz 704-920-6244 mdmetz@cabarruscounty.us https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kids-writing-workshop-15/
Small Business Saturday - Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event, sponsored by Concord Downtown Development, that includes shopping, local brews and artist demonstrations. Enjoy locally crafted beer at the Red Hill Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing Company tents along Union Street as well as arts entertainments and Cabarrus Brewing Company beer at the Cabarrus Arts Council. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/817583712313958/ for details. Must wear mask for service.
Saturdays in The Galleries’ Small Business Saturday Edition: Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek, this Saturday is different and includes live artist demonstrations from Dan Triece and Brenda Roberts and craft beer offerings from Cabarrus Brewing Company.
Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
TuxedoKat: Puddle Painting in the middle of Union Street: Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. -4:00 p.m.; Make a puddle painting ($35) take home a DIY Puddle Painting Kit, and browse finished Puddle Paintings available for purchase by TuxedoKat. Location: Union Street in front of 65 Union Street South. Event details https://bit.ly/2Fwcxdu.
UPCOMING:
Southern Piedmont Woodturners: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, November 3, 6:30-9:00 p.m.; Members call to reserve your spot, maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please do not attend. 223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord; https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1142
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!