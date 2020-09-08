Explore Cabarrus County's public art

Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event that includes shopping, local brews from Red Hill Brewing Co. and Cabarrus Brewing Co. Remember to visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s gift shop tables at 65 Union St. S. Patrons must wear mask for service. This event is sponsored by Concord Downtown Development. Visit https://www.concorddowntown.com/ to learn more about special promotions that will occur during the event.

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. The event is held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, noon to 10 p.m. Cost: $10. The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day. Sign up to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. $10 deposit per seat reserved. Your deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is nonrefundable for no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours. There are three painting time slots open: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. at 453 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR.

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.