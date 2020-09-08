Explore Cabarrus County's public art

Take a tour of Cabarrus County’s magnificent public art with us. Each week we’ll highlight a different piece of public art with five fun facts. You can find them on Wednesdays on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/.
NOTE: Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Ongoing
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for $150. This 6-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday for six weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570 or go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adults. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
LOCAL ARTISTS: Registration is open for the Harrisburg Art Walk — This year, the event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3-4, will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists. It will feature everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. It’s free and open to the public online. Details to come. Vendor registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 14. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information. Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
This week
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Open Mic Night: Thursday, Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. Working on a story, poem or song during your time at home? Tune into this virtual open mic night to share it with us. Register for more information. Registration is required at https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/virtual-open-mic-night-rr/. Facebook link: https://bit.ly/2GkhjdW.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Second Saturday Open Turning: Members only. Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. The event will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/second-saturday/?instance_id=1745.
Cabarrus Brewing Co. Presents: The Happy Ones — Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-10:30 p.m. A musical blender: Train, Maroon 5, Tom Petty, Little Big Town, The Eagles and more at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Go to www.cabarrusbrewing.com.
Free Demonstration: Make your art better before you even begin — Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. — Join the Cabarrus Art Guild virtually as they welcome Jeff Crew and Katherine Steiner of Allegro Canvas and Frames. Artists will learn how to start a work for maximum presentation enhancement options. For collectors and artists alike. This is a Zoom event. For the link, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org.
Next week
We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop: Monday, Sept. 14, 1-3 p.m. Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit weresewcreative.com.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver; Monday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. Cost: $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We’re Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Online Roots Write Time: Thursday, Sept. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into engaging stories, creating your own family legacy. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. For more information, contact Denise McLain at 704-920-2061 or dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-2/.
Upcoming
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6:30-9 p.m. Members call to reserve your spot. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. The event will be held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1379.
Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event that includes shopping, local brews from Red Hill Brewing Co. and Cabarrus Brewing Co. Remember to visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s gift shop tables at 65 Union St. S. Patrons must wear mask for service. This event is sponsored by Concord Downtown Development. Visit https://www.concorddowntown.com/ to learn more about special promotions that will occur during the event.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140. The event is held at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, noon to 10 p.m. Cost: $10. The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day. Sign up to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. $10 deposit per seat reserved. Your deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is nonrefundable for no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours. There are three painting time slots open: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. at 453 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!