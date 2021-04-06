Fresh Works has given us a fresh view

The exhibition of early career artists that opened a few weeks ago is our first virtual show, but we've decided it won't be our final one. Its popularity online has convinced us to continue virtual shows as accompaniments to their in-person exhibition counterparts in our physical galleries.

We love how the virtual shows have expanded the accessibility of our exhibitions to those who may not otherwise be able to come in. Fresh Works is open at 3 am when you can't sleep. It's in your living room when you're on the couch not feeling well. It's a sweet break during lunchtime if you're working from home.

It's odd how things work out sometimes. We love connecting artists with art admirers, and were disappointed we couldn't do that with Fresh Works through our traditional artists reception, artist talks and art walks. But we still managed to do that virtually with a series of videos created by the artists featured in the exhibition. Click one of the videos and you feel like you're having a one-on-one audience with each one personally as they share their artistic processes.

As a fine art gallery, our most rudimentary purpose is to connect people with art. We've learned it can be done virtually, and we invite you to see for yourself.