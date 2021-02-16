Grassroots Grant keeps music in the classroom at Logan Community Daycare

Just look at these happy little people learning to snap and clap and step to the beat. Each week the children of Logan Community Daycare get a virtual visit from Mr. Musicman and they LOVE it. It's a program that teaches them more than just to sing.
"They learn language. They learn math. They learn cognitively. They learn social skills. They learn just about everything through music, and they enjoy doing it," said Executive Director Deborah Beatty.
The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to help keep this important program available to the children of Logan Community Daycare through a Grassroots Grant. Without the grant, Deborah said they would have been forced to cut the number of virtual visits in half.
Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK:
We're Sew Creative: Quilting Design Ideas with Kim Werth: Wednesday, February 17, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Do you struggle when deciding how your quilts should be quilted? Kim is here to help. Bring in your un-quilted piece, and she will sketch out a suggestion or two. She uses a sheet of plexiglass over your quilt to show her idea without damaging your work. So bring that pesky piece and get some new ideas. Check out her work at Kim’s Quilting Corner on Facebook. Free event; Registration required; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3aKVjED
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 3, Embroidery: Thursday, February 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Must have taken Bernina Guide Class 1 and 2. No charge for customers who have purchased a Bernina machine from We're Sew Creative. You will learn to outline embroidery piecing in the hoop and quilting in the hoop. You will be making a pincushion. This class covers the basic embroidery features of Bernina embroidery machines. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/2ME6p61
Red Hill Brewing Company: Vince Koob Live Music: Friday, February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.; Singer/Songwriter/Acoustic guitarist/ Vince Koob performs cover songs from various genres like Easy Listening, Folk, Classic Rock, 70's, 80's, New Country, and Originals too. 21 Union St. S, Concord; http://bit.ly/3cwF68r
Taplow performs at Southern Strain Brewing; Saturday, February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.; The Taplow music duo performs at Southern Strain Brewing Company. They will bring you original and cover music at its finest. Join them at Southern Strain Brewing; 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord; http://bit.ly/3tg5ycz
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, February 20, 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.; Free; Enjoy drinks and the music of Jody and Joanna & Co. at the Wine Room in Afton Village; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord, 28025; http://bit.ly/3tDXGBT
NEXT WEEK:
Kids' Writing Workshop: Monday, February 22, 2 p.m.; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. Online event; http://bit.ly/3r86Wfx;
We're Sew Creative: Funky Friends Digger & Dixie: Tuesday, February 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Learn how to make a stuffed animal using the Funky Friends Factory Digger Dixie Dachshund pattern. You will learn different fabrics, stuffing, and sewing techniques. These make great gifts and can be made out of most fabrics. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3cTv41I
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
UPCOMING:
We're Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 1: Saturday, March 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; This class covers the basic operations of your new Bernina Class. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3tAv2l4
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, March 20, 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.; Free; Enjoy drinks and the music of Jody and Joanna & Co. at the Wine Room in Afton Village; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord, 28025; https://bit.ly/3p1jRyf
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.