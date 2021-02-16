Grassroots Grant keeps music in the classroom at Logan Community Daycare

Just look at these happy little people learning to snap and clap and step to the beat. Each week the children of Logan Community Daycare get a virtual visit from Mr. Musicman and they LOVE it. It's a program that teaches them more than just to sing.

"They learn language. They learn math. They learn cognitively. They learn social skills. They learn just about everything through music, and they enjoy doing it," said Executive Director Deborah Beatty.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to help keep this important program available to the children of Logan Community Daycare through a Grassroots Grant. Without the grant, Deborah said they would have been forced to cut the number of virtual visits in half.

Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.