Have you heard of the Orff Schulwerk Program?

In a nutshell, it's a century old approach to music education that uses melody, movement, drama and speech as teaching tools for young children. A longer definition would tell you that it teaches more than music, though. It teaches self-expression, confidence in one's self and social skills. For that reason it's considered an effective intervention tool for at-risk children.
Ones in 5 kids in Cabarrus County live in poverty and are considered at-risk.
For years, the Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County has brought Orff to pre-K classrooms that teach our most at-risk children.
The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to help keep this important program available to the children who benefit most from it through a Grassroots Grant. Grassroot Grants are provided through the North Carolina Arts Council and allocated by arts councils, like the Cabarrus Arts Council. Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.
This year, because of COVID, the Grassroots Grant was crucial to keeping the program going, said ECF Chair Maureen O'Bryan. ECF couldn't hold its planned in-person karaoke fundraiser, but needed to purchase enough instruments for both virtual learners and in-classroom learners to have their own set.
"We used our funds this year to help buy and create little individual bags of the Orff instruments. They’re rhythm instruments with their own labeled bag, so they’re always using the same one," said Maureen. "So the funds were greatly needed."
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK:
Southern Strain Brewing Company: Puddle Painting: Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Experience Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required, no aprons offered so wear your painting clothes. All ages welcomed; Southern Strain Brewery 165 Brumley Ave NE, Concord; http://bit.ly/3dheKIi
We're Sew Creative: Sit and Sew: Friday, February 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Join We’re Sew Creative for a day of "open" sewing time. Bring your machine and current project(s) and sit and sew with some fellow sewing enthusiasts! Space is limited so please be sure to RSVP to hold a spot. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/2LVnXKY
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
Brett Milstead Live at Red Hill: Friday, February 26, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Lead singer Brett Milstead from Thirsty Horses will be performing live. Playing your favorite songs from the 60’s to today. From CCR and Prince to Zac Brown. See you there to dance and sing along. He will hit the stage at 7:00pm. 21 Union St. Concord; http://bit.ly/3jSFks9
NEXT WEEK:
We're Sew Creative: Ruler Quilting: Tuesday, March 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Learn machine quilting using a ruler foot and quilting rulers. You will start with straight lines, straight crosshatching, curved lines, and curved crosshatch. From there you will move to spiral designs, clamshells, and many more designs. We’re Sew Creative is happy to offer a 10% discount on class supplies purchased through them. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3rQBKS8
Jeff Breazeale Live at Red Hill: Friday, March 5, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Jeff Breazeale will be Live in the taproom Friday night at 7:00pm. Come out have some dinner, a couple of brews, and listen to him rock out on his guitar. Red Hill has you covered for weekend fun. 21 Union St. Concord; http://bit.ly/37dG2Lt
We're Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 1: Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; This class covers the basic operations of your new Bernina Class. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord; http://bit.ly/3tAv2l4
UPCOMING:
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 2 Stitch Fun: Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; This class will cover the various stitch options of your new BERNINA. Must have taken BERNINA Guide Class 1 prior to BERNINA Guide Class 2. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; http://bit.ly/3df7Enr
Jody and Joanna & Co. at The Wine Room: Saturday, March 20, 8 – 11 p.m.; Free; Enjoy drinks and the music of Jody and Joanna & Co. at the Wine Room in Afton Village; 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord, 28025; https://bit.ly/3p1jRyf
