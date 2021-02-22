Have you heard of the Orff Schulwerk Program?

In a nutshell, it's a century old approach to music education that uses melody, movement, drama and speech as teaching tools for young children. A longer definition would tell you that it teaches more than music, though. It teaches self-expression, confidence in one's self and social skills. For that reason it's considered an effective intervention tool for at-risk children.

Ones in 5 kids in Cabarrus County live in poverty and are considered at-risk.

For years, the Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County has brought Orff to pre-K classrooms that teach our most at-risk children.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to help keep this important program available to the children who benefit most from it through a Grassroots Grant. Grassroot Grants are provided through the North Carolina Arts Council and allocated by arts councils, like the Cabarrus Arts Council. Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.