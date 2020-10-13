Make a date for Dinner for the Arts

* Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Ticket includes: Three-Course Dinner, live Painting: Watch as artist Julia Chandler Lawing creates a beautiful work in front of your eyes. Live Music: Throughout the evening, singer- songwriter Lisa De Novo will perform original music and covers, and will take audience requests. Galleries Gift Shop: Shop from a selection of pottery from our Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, as well as jewelry and other handcrafted gifts. Brewery Tour: See firsthand where your favorite craft beer is created. Limited seating is available, so order your tickets today at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/dinner-for-the-arts. Thank you to Cabarrus Brewing Company, sponsor of Dinner for the Arts. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide 6 feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave,, Concord, $50, https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/dinner-for-the-arts.