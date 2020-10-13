Make a date for Dinner for the Arts

Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts — a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds.
Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery.
Ticket includes:
• Three-Course Dinner created by Grate Catering Co.:
First Course: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Candied Pecans
Second Course: Roast Chicken Drenched with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce, Pummeled Potatoes and Haricots Verts Third Course: A Sweet Bite
• Live Painting: Watch as artist Julia Chandler Lawing creates a beautiful work in front of your eyes.
• Live Music: Throughout the evening, singer- songwriter Lisa De Novo will perform original music and covers, and will take audience requests.
• Galleries Gift Shop: Shop from a selection of pottery from our Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, as well as jewelry and other handcrafted gifts.
• Brewery Tour: See firsthand where your favorite craft beer is created.
Limited seating is available, so order your tickets today at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/dinner-for-the-arts.
Thank you to Cabarrus Brewing Company, sponsor of Dinner for the Arts. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council.
Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During Dinner for the Arts: This event has limited seating and the Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide 6 feet distancing. Plated dinners and drinks will be brought to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING
* The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
* Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
* Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten thru adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
* Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
* EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK
* Cabarrus County Public Library: Roots Write Time: Thursday, October 15, 6-7:30 p.m.; Free; Learn how a simple timeline can help you flesh out your ancestor's story. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Oct. 14; Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library; Denise McLain 704-920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-3/
* Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, Friday, Oct.16 – Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Dowtown Concord.
* Call to Artists: Fall Judge Show Entries accepted Oct. 16 – noon, Oct. 30. The Cabarrus Art Guild is calling for artists for our upcoming annual Fall Judged Show. Due to COVID-19, we are going to have a virtual show, with the artwork being entered online. The judge will be Bruce Chandler, a local artist. More details can be found in the prospectus on the News and Events page of cabarrusartguild.org. Membership in the guild is not required to enter the show.
* Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, noon-10 p.m.; $10; The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day! Sign up here to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. $10 Deposit per seat reserved. Your deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is non-refundable for no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours. Three painting time slots open. noon- 2:30p.m., 3- 6 p.m. and 7 - 10 p.m.; 453 Winecoff School Road. Concord; for more information visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR
NEXT WEEK
* Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.; Members call to reserve your spot. Maximum of 10 bpeople. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of our Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please do not attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; For more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380
UPCOMING
* Southern Piedmont Woodturners: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. ; Members call to reserve your spot, maximum of 10 people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please do not attend. 223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord; https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1142
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
