Meet some of the friends of Clay: Dirtworks and Friends

We're Sew Creative: Log Cabin Wallflower Wall Hanging: Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. Cost is $40 at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. Go to https://weresewcreative.com for more information.

Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon. Amber Bounds, Charlotte Fiber Artist, will teach you how to make your very own macrame wall hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own unique design. Cost is $45. Ages 14 and older. Go to https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse.

He's Alive Church: Christmas in the City: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30-9 p.m. Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas! Cost is $20-$60, depending on group size at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Purchase tickets at https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2020/dates/Dec-04-2020_at_0630PM.