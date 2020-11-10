Meet some of the friends of Clay: Dirtworks and Friends

Potter Dan Triece has been at it for a long time. His career spans decades. So when Cabarrus Arts Council's Visual Arts Director Rebecca Collins approached Dan with the idea of a solo exhibition to celebrate his exemplary career, Dan felt it was important to include the artists he's met along the way who have inspired and influenced him.
Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter and Jared Zehmer are the 10 artists Dan chose to include in “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends,” and we're glad he did. Their work is not only beautiful, but it demonstrates the different paths creativity can take with clay.
We hope you'll visit the work of all 11 artists here in The Galleries sometime during the exhibition's run. “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends” is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank and ends Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council hours:
Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S. in downtown Concord.
For more information, go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Ongoing
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $150. This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.Go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. It's at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
This week
Exhibition: “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends,” NOW through Saturday, Jan. 23. Now in its 12th year, “Clay” has transformed into “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter and Jared Zehmer. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through Jan. 23.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday and Fridays, Noon to 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon. Amber Bounds, Charlotte Fiber Artist, will teach you how to make your very own macrame wall hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own unique design. Cost is $45 for ages 14 and older. Go to https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse.
Cabo Winery: Christmas Ceramics Paint Party hosted by Paint Your Heart Out: Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2-5 p.m. Join us to paint a ceramic Christmas tree, or choose from a few other Christmas items (price varies based on item chosen to paint). Painted in acrylics, you will be able to take your project home the same day. Registration includes your choice of one bottle of Cabo Winery Sweet wine. Go to 37 Union St. S., Suite A2, Concord. Register at checkout.square.site/buy/SHAXFI6UZYFTETSTP7QT3XGD.
Next week
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts and games. Ages 7-12. Free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. Go to https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library.
Red Hill Brewing Co.: Comedy Night — A Beerly Funny Production: Monday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. A special night of stand-up comedy in downtown Concord with headliner Johnny Millwater and featuring stand-up comedians Crystalle Ramey and Andre Copeland. Cost is $15 (tickets only available in advance). Ages 21 and older at 21 Union St. S., No. 3511, Concord. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-hill-brewing-comedy-night-a-beerly-funny-production-tickets-125565849837?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Roots Write Time: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Join us as we discuss documenting the stories of family heirlooms. Our narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Nov. 18 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library. Go to https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library.
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m. Experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. You can pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required. No aprons offered, so wear your painting clothes. All ages welcome at 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Suite 3001, Concord. Go to https://bit.ly/35KZa1U.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Join a discussion on documenting the stories of family heirlooms. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Nov. 18 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library. Contact Denise McLain at 704-920-2061 or dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us to sign up. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-4/.
Upcoming
Cabarrus County Saddle Club: Santa's Riding a Pony this Year: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-4 p.m. Adults, children and pets can have their picture taken on ponies and horses dressed for the Christmas season. Santa will be on the scene for pictures with your children and pets as well! Bring your own camera and take pictures for $10 at 4370 Zion Church Road, Concord.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts and games. Ages 7-12. Free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. Go to https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts and games. Ages 7-12. Free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. Go to https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library.
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. Join Shelly for a two-session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction and pillow construction. Cost is $75 at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. Go to https://weresewcreative.com for more information.
We're Sew Creative: Log Cabin Wallflower Wall Hanging: Friday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. Cost is $40 at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. Go to https://weresewcreative.com for more information.
Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Friday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon. Amber Bounds, Charlotte Fiber Artist, will teach you how to make your very own macrame wall hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own unique design. Cost is $45. Ages 14 and older. Go to https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse.
He's Alive Church: Christmas in the City: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30-9 p.m. Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas! Cost is $20-$60, depending on group size at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Purchase tickets at https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2020/dates/Dec-04-2020_at_0630PM.
Dinner for the Arts: Sunday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts — a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Co., Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our promise to help keep you safe: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Co. will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide 6 feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord. Cost is $55. More details to come. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m. Join Shelly for a two-session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction and pillow construction. Cost is $75 at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. Go to https://weresewcreative.com for more information.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!