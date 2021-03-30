Music of local hospice organization provides soothing soundtrack during COVID pandemic

For 15 years volunteers of Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County Interlude Music and Art Program have stood at the bedsides of hospice patients and their families, offering soothing music to promote relaxation and peace.

For each of those 15 years the Cabarrus Arts Council has allocated a Grassroots Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council to help keep this program available in our county.

Interlude Director Kathleen Blackwell-Plank said that financial support is especially needed this year, one of the toughest years for arts organizations because of the COVID pandemic. "This year we were faced with different challenges, like suddenly needing different types of technology platforms."

The Interlude Music program used its $2,700 Grassroots Grant to create a six-part webinar series called New Visions for Music in Hospice and Healthcare. Not only does the new series help train and recruit new volunteers, it teaches them how to use devices like tablets and cell phones to perform both live and prerecorded for patients.

The results of the webinar series can be found in a new set of videos on Atrium Health's Therapeutic Music playlist: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-Z9_ECudo7FwlNOmHJtAqQ5oe_Wlf1YG