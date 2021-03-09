NC CARES Grant assists half-century old Cabarrus Art Guild

The golden anniversary is special, and in 2020 the Cabarrus Art Guild made it to theirs, celebrating all of its 50 years with the usual fanfare of exhibitions, demonstrations and special events – all in-person gatherings.

When the COVID pandemic erupted, and the guild wondered how they would continue their mission to bring artists and art enthusiasts together, an NC CARES Grant provided the funds to help them execute their plan to go virtual.

The NC CARES Grant is a one-time grant from the North Carolina Arts Council designed to help prevent non-profit organizations, like the Cabarrus Art Guild, from shuttering their doors during the pandemic. They're made possible thanks to the support of North Carolina state legislators. The Cabarrus Arts Council allocates the funds in Cabarrus County, and awarded the Cabarrus Art Guild with a $3,242 grant. That was enough to help them purchase equipment and software to take their exhibitions and demonstrations virtual, and even helped with their rent at ClearWater Arts Center and Studios.

The guild was never in danger of closing permanently, said Steve Gaskey, Cabarrus Art Guild President, but the grant helped the organization carry through with its plan to bring the arts to people virtually, without disruption.