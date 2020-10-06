New NC CARES Grant offers rescue to struggling arts organizations

There's some good news for arts organizations across the state, including those in Cabarrus County.
Through the tireless work of ARTS North Carolina, the NC Arts Council, the Cabarrus Arts Council and arts advocates across the state, new funds have been awarded to support arts organizations affected by the pandemic.
The new NC CARES Grant's purpose is to rescue arts organizations that have continued to incur expenses from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
It's very easy to apply. Visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants for details and the application.
The deadline is Nov. 9, but applying as early as possible is strongly encouraged.
Ongoing
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s six-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for $150. The six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet one day per week, Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570. Go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day: Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class can be extended if in Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: Noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
This week
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Second Saturday Open Turning: Members only: Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/second-saturday/?instance_id=1745.
Next week
Cabarrus County Public Library: Kids Writing Workshop: Monday, Oct. 12, from 2-3 p.m. for ages 7-12. Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts and games. There will be live online sessions on Mondays from 2-3, but the site will remain open 24/7 for inspiration and to post your work. Registration required. Contact Melinda Metz at 704-920-6244 or mdmetz@cabarruscounty.us. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kids-writing-workshop-13/.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Roots Write Time: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Learn how a simple timeline can help you flesh out your ancestor's story. This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into stories. Register by Oct. 14. Sponsored by Concord Friends of the Library. For more information, contact Denise McLain at 704-920-2061 or dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-3/.
Call to Artists: Fall Judge Show Entries accepted from Oct. 16 to noon, Oct. 30 — The Cabarrus Art Guild is calling for artists for our upcoming annual Fall Judged Show. Due to the coronavirus, we are going to have a virtual show, with the artwork being entered online. Our judge will be Bruce Chandler, a local artist. More details can be found in the prospectus on the News and Events page of the website at cabarrusartguild.org. Membership in the guild is not required to enter the show.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 10 p.m. Cost is $10. The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day! Sign up to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. There is a $10 deposit per seat reserved. The deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is nonrefundable for no-shows or cancellations within less than 24 hours. There are three painting time slots open: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. at 453 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR.
Upcoming
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve a spot for the members-only event. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380.
Southern Piedmont Woodturners: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve a spot, with a maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Go to https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1142.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
