New NC CARES Grant offers rescue to struggling arts organizations

Upcoming

Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve a spot for the members-only event. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1380.

Southern Piedmont Woodturners: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve a spot, with a maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to a face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve a spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. It will be at 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Go to https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1142.

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.