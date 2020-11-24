Shop from home with the Cabarrus Arts Council's online Gift Shop

Did you know you can shop the holidays and support North Carolina artists from the comfort of your home?
Visit The Galleries Online Gift Shop any time of day or night. The Galleries Online Gift Shop is sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, January 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021. CLOSED: Thanksgiving week
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
THIS WEEK:
Lil' Robert's Place: Open Mic: Wednesday, November 25, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Eclectic craft beer bar; 33 Craft Beer Taps, Wine, Food, Art, Comfortable Seating area, Darts, 2 Patios. Open Mic - Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. Live Music Friday & Saturday nights at 7 p.m. 25 Union Street S., Concord, NC
Support Local Journalism
The Percantile and Creamery: Sunday Movie: Sunday, November 29, 10 a.m.; All day every Sunday, The Perc is featuring two movies for your enjoyment. Starting at 10:00 AM, we are playing, on a loop, a kid-friendly movie until 5:00 pm. Then at 6:00 pm, come enjoy a classic PG rated movie until close! It's FREE! 8635 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord, NC
Southern Strain Brewing Company: Sunday Jazz Beerunch: Sunday, November 29, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.; Live Jazz, Hot Box Brunch, Fresh Beers and Refreshing Mimosa's! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC
NEXT WEEK:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Virtual Kid's Writing Workshop: Monday, November 30, 2 p.m.; Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Ages 7-12, free. Register to receive a link to the workshop. https://cabarruscounty.us/departments/library
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Tuesday, December 1, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will paint an object. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, December 2, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a 2 session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas Fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/3ltM3Jd
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Thursday, December 3, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb
"We're Sew Creative: Log Cabin Wallflower Wall Hanging: Friday, December 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; This is a great little project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a really cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. $40. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sbAw9
Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Friday, December 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Amber Bounds, Charlotte Fiber Artist, will teach you how to make your very own Macrame Wall Hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own, unique design. $45. Ages 14+ https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse
Multiply Church: Wonderland: An Annual Concord Christmas Festival: Friday, December 4, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Arts and Crafts show, on stage live entertainment, ice skating, food trucks, Snowzilla Tubing, Christmas Train, hayrides, give-a-ways, fire pits, s'mores, shopping, and a ton of kids’ favorite characters will be there too. Free ($3, skating; limited availability); 150 Warren C Coleman Boulevard North, Concord, NC
He's Alive Church: Christmas in the City: Friday, December 4, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.; Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of Creative Arts in order to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas! $20-$60, depending on group size. 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Purchase tickets at: https://bit.ly/3pn7Wwd
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, December 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave, Concord, $55; More details to come. cabarrusartscouncil.org.
UPCOMING:
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, December 9, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a 2 session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas Fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sZ8MK
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Brunch and Paint A Day with the Girls: Saturday, December 19, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.; $15 - $25; The event includes brunch, painting, and shopping with vendors. 8410 Pit Stop Court Northwest Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lMUDD4
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!