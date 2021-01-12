Southern Piedmont Woodturners keep turning thanks in part to NC CARES Grant

Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.
In the coming weeks we will look at the artists and organizations in Cabarrus County who received funding to help keep them afloat.
The NC CARES Grant is a one-time grant from the North Carolina Arts Council designed to help prevent non-profit organizations, like Southern Piedmont Woodturners, from shuttering their doors during the pandemic. The NC CARES grant was made possible thanks to the support of North Carolina state legislators. The Cabarrus Arts Council selected Southern Piedmont Woodturners to receive $14,354.82 in funding.
Learn more about the Southern Piedmont Woodturners
Mission: To enhance the art of woodturning through education
Membership: 70 members
Location: ClearWater Arts Center and Studios, 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord, NC
Interested in joining? All levels, from beginners to experts are welcome. Visit www.spwoodturners.com
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, January 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibition runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
Open Mic at Little Roberts: Wednesday, January 13, 7-10pm; Open Mic Night every Wednesday 7 - 10pm; 25 Union Street S, Concord; Open Mic Night @ Lil' Robert's Place (concorddowntown.com)
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 14, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, January 16, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
NEXT WEEK:
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, January 18; Wednesday, January, 20; Friday, January 22; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis.
NEW DATE CabCo’s Got Talent - Friday, January 22, 7 – 7:50 p.m. CabCo’s Got Talent is a 50-minute virtual talent show spotlighting Cabarrus County youth that will stream on Facebook and YouTube January 22 @ 7 pm. Performances will be prerecorded with emcee Brian Floyd to host them. Learn about each performer! https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent. Because it's a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council, supporters are asked to make a donation in appreciation of any (or all) performers they wish. Supporters may also opt to donate to the cause in general, and not a specific performer, through the general donation button. DONATE TODAY!
https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent CabCo’s Got Talent is sponsored by Atrium Health, F&M Bank, CESI Inc, Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal and Market Street Studios. Previously scheduled for December 18, this event was postponed as the community mourned the tragic death of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Saturday in The Galleries are Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
UPCOMING:
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 28, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, February 8; Wednesday, February, 10; Friday, February 12; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.