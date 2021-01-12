Southern Piedmont Woodturners keep turning thanks in part to NC CARES Grant

Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council works closely with the North Carolina Arts Council, Arts NC and other local arts councils throughout the state to help secure state funding for the many artists and arts and cultural organizations around us. Those funds are especially important right now, as the COVID pandemic threatens to shutter many artists' businesses and nonprofit arts organizations for good.

In the coming weeks we will look at the artists and organizations in Cabarrus County who received funding to help keep them afloat.

The NC CARES Grant is a one-time grant from the North Carolina Arts Council designed to help prevent non-profit organizations, like Southern Piedmont Woodturners, from shuttering their doors during the pandemic. The NC CARES grant was made possible thanks to the support of North Carolina state legislators. The Cabarrus Arts Council selected Southern Piedmont Woodturners to receive $14,354.82 in funding.

Learn more about the Southern Piedmont Woodturners

Mission: To enhance the art of woodturning through education

Membership: 70 members

Location: ClearWater Arts Center and Studios, 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord, NC