Special hours Wednesday for last-minute gifts and serenity

Need a last-minute gift, or just a little serenity before the holidays? We understand. That's why we're opening The Galleries for special hours Wednesday, Dec. 23, noon - 6 pm. Stop by and visit our Clay: Dirtworks and Friends exhibition. Pick up a few last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers if you're in need of them.

Handmade works from local artists make some of the best gifts, and they help make the holidays special for the artists as well.

We're located at 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.

The Cabarrus Arts Council will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, January 3, 2021. We wish you the happiest of holidays!

*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.

