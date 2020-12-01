The 12 gifts of Christmas in The Galleries Gift Shop, Part one

The holidays are here, and we've gathered 12 of our favorite gift items from The Galleries Gift Shop just for you. We'll show you the other six in a later column.
Order your holiday gifts online from The Galleries Gift Shop, then swing by the Cabarrus Arts Council in downtown Concord to pick them up, curbside. It's that easy!
Visit The Galleries Gift Shop: https://bit.ly/ShopLocalArtists
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
THIS WEEK:
Exhibition: Clay: Dirtworks and Friends, NOW through Saturday, January 23, 2021. Now in its 12th year, Clay has transformed into Clay: Dirtworks & Friends to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove, NC. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter, Jared Zehmer. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through January 23, 2021.
The Galleries Hours:
Thursday & Fridays, Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Admission is free. Marks are required for entry. Clay: Dirtworks & Friends is sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord.
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, December 2, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a 2 session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas Fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/3ltM3Jd
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Thursday, December 3, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb
We're Sew Creative: Log Cabin Wallflower Wall Hanging: Friday, December 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; This is a great little project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a really cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. $40. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sbAw9
Intune School of the Arts: Macrame 101 Class: Friday, December 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Amber Bounds, Charlotte Fiber Artist, will teach you how to make your very own Macrame Wall Hanging. Amber will guide you through a variety of knots and teach you how to create your own, unique design. $45. Ages 14+ https://www.intuneschool.com/playhouse
Multiply Church: Wonderland: An Annual Concord Christmas Festival: Friday, December 4, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Arts and Crafts show, on stage live entertainment, ice skating, food trucks, Snowzilla Tubing, Christmas Train, hayrides, give-a-ways, fire pits, s'mores, shopping, and a ton of kids’ favorite characters will be there too. Free ($3, skating; limited availability); 150 Warren C Coleman Boulevard North, Concord, NC
He's Alive Church: Christmas in the City: Friday, December 4, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.; Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of Creative Arts in order to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas! $20-$60, depending on group size. 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Purchase tickets at: https://bit.ly/3pn7Wwd
NEXT WEEK
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
SOLDOUT Dinner for the Arts - Sunday, December 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us in The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts – a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our Promise to Help Keep You Safe During: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Company will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide six feet distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. A special thank to Hosting Sponsor, Cabarrus Brewing Company, and $500 Sponsor, Vulcan Materials Company; Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave, Concord, $55; More details to come. cabarrusartscouncil.org.
We're Sew Creative: Tree Hugger Pillow: Wednesday, December 9, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Join Shelly for a 2 session class making a fun, festive Tree Hugger Pillow. This is a great project for Christmas Fabric and makes a great gift. You will learn cutting and fusing fabric, sewing machine applique, optional machine quilting, trim cord construction, and pillow construction. $75. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. https://bit.ly/36sZ8MK
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
UPCOMING:
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lPx2Sb
CabCo’s Got Talent - Friday, December 18, 7 – 8:30 p.m. CabCo’s Got Talent is a 90-minute virtual talent show spotlighting Cabarrus County youth that will stream live on Facebook and YouTube December 18 @ 7 pm. The event is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Performances will be prerecorded and streamed live with emcee Brian Floyd to host them. If you know the clever, quick-witted Brian, you know this will be entertaining, to say the least.
Learn about each performer! https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent Is this a talent contest? No. It's a talent showcase, not a contest. Because it's a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council, supporters are asked to make a donation in appreciation of any (or all) performers they wish. Supporters may also opt to donate to the cause in general, and not a specific performer, through the general donation button. DONATE TODAY!
https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent A special thank you to CabCo's Got Talent Influencers – the elite cheerleaders supporting our performers! We appreciate all you do!
Saturdays in The Galleries - Saturday, December 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy workweek! Take a self-guided tour through Clay: Dirtworks & Friends, The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/UwharrieBank/" Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Brunch and Paint A Day with the Girls: Saturday, December 19, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.; $15 - $25; The event includes brunch, painting, and shopping with vendors. 8410 Pit Stop Court Northwest Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3lMUDD4
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, December 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!