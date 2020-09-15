The Galleries and Gift Shop reopen this Thursday

The Cabarrus Arts Council will open The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn, plus host Jerry Measimer of Southern Piedmont Woodturners for demonstrations on the sidewalk. The arts council will also be serving up local beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company and wine. The Cabarrus Arts Council accepts credit card only and is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/623805758279140/ for details.

Live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Captain Lunchbox: Saturday, September 26, 7-10pm; Looking for a little entertainment while you enjoy a local craft beer? Well, this is the event for you! 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/2R94Vjl

Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday-Sunday, October 3 & 4, 2020; This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.