The Galleries and Gift Shop reopen this Thursday

Good news! We're grateful to receive permission from the Governor and County to reopen The Galleries and Gift Shop on Thursday, September 17th.
That's just in time for you to see Tone, our photographic exhibition in The Galleries. This thought-provoking body of work featuring 10 local photographers has lived virtually a nearly virtual existence on Facebook. Now is your chance to view it in-person before the artists retrieve their work Saturday. If you haven't seen it you, we know you won't want to miss it. If it's been awhile since you saw it, you'll want to revisit. “Tone” is sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation.
Our September schedule is a little different from what you're used to in the past. The Galleries and Gift Shop will be open Thursdays & Fridays, from noon - 6 pm. On Saturdays, we'll be on the front lawn only, from 11 am - 4 pm. That's where we'll set up an amazing gift shop for you to shop for yourself or as an incredibly thoughtful gift-giver.
We pledge to help keep you safe, and here's what you can expect during a visit:
*10 visitor limit to allow for safe spacing
*Masks are required to be worn covering the nose and mouth at all times
*Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry
*6-foot spacing is recommended throughout
*No cash transactions
*Staff will regularly wipe down surfaces that are touched
Bring your mask and rejoin us after six long months away. The arts have missed you and so have we.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 pm; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 pm one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6pm; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19.
Times: 12-2:30 pm or 3-6 pm; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
THIS WEEK:
GALLERIES and GIFT SHOP REOPENING - Exhibition: Tone – Thursday & Friday, September 17 & 18, noon – 6 pm; Come visit The Galleries’ photographic exhibition, Tone during its final two days. Tone showcases local photographic artists Jen Crickenberger, Carolyn DeMeritt, Aspen Hochhalter, Sonja Langford, Phil Moody, Laurie Schorr, Dustin Shores, Caroline Waterman, Joshua White and Clayton Joe Young, all of whom shed light on the art of photographic processes — from the earliest forms of photography, such as ambrotypes and cyanotypes — to contemporary smartphone images.
The Galleries Gift Shop will be open, too. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only.
The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Tone is sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation.
Cabarrus County Public Library: Online Roots Write Time: Thursday, September 17, 6:00-7:30pm; This narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into engaging stories, creating your own family legacy. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. For more information contact Denise McLain 704-920-2061 dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-2/
Red Hill Brewing Company: Brett Milstead Live: Friday, September 18, 7:30-9:30pm; Lead singer Brett Milstead from Thirsty Horses will be performing live, playing your favorite songs from the 60’s to today! He will hit the stage at 7:30pm; 21 Union St. South, Concord; https://bit.ly/2GKEYVg
The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn – Saturday, September 19, 11 am – 4 pm; We’ve curated a collection of some of our favorite handcrafted items from local and regional artists. Check out autumn-scented candles, plus pottery by artists from Dirtworks and Seagrove. Jewelry, soaps and plenty more. The Galleries will be closed, but the lawn will be open for this credit card only event. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street, S, downtown Concord. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/940934566406935/ for details.
NEXT WEEK:
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Fourth Thursday Open Turning: Thursday, September 24, 6:30-9:00pm; Members call to reserve your spot; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; for more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/open-turning/?instance_id=1379
Live music at Lil Roberts Place: Vince Koob: Friday, September 25, 7-10pm; Grab a beer and enjoy live music at Lil Roberts Place. 25 Union St. South, Concord; https://bit.ly/3maqUom
Small Business Saturday – Saturday, September 26, 11 am – 4 pm; Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event that includes shopping, local brews and artist demonstrations. This event is sponsored by Concord Downtown Development.
Enjoy locally crafted beer at the Red Hill Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing Company tents along Union Street. Make a stop at the TuxedoKat Mobile Imaginarium puddle painting station to create your own work of art. $35/canvas.
The Cabarrus Arts Council will open The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn, plus host Jerry Measimer of Southern Piedmont Woodturners for demonstrations on the sidewalk. The arts council will also be serving up local beer from Cabarrus Brewing Company and wine. The Cabarrus Arts Council accepts credit card only and is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/623805758279140/ for details.
Live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Captain Lunchbox: Saturday, September 26, 7-10pm; Looking for a little entertainment while you enjoy a local craft beer? Well, this is the event for you! 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; https://bit.ly/2R94Vjl
OUTGOING:
Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday-Sunday, October 3 & 4, 2020; This year the event will be completely virtual. Visitors will shop using a digital catalog showcasing the works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; free and open to the public online; Details to come; Visit www.harrisburgnc.org for more information; Contact April Corley Sloop at acorley@harrisburgnc.org with questions.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners Society: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, October 6, 6:30-9:00 pm; Free; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join as we turn the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. For more information and to reserve your spot visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1140 Address; 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord.
Southern Piedmont Wood Turners: Second Saturday Open Turning: Members Only: Saturday, October 10, 10 am-2 pm; Maximum of ten people. You may wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be setup 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the Mentoring Team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness please Do Not Attend. 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord, 28025; for more information visit https://spwoodturners.com/event/second-saturday/?instance_id=1745
Paint Your Hearts Out: Paint Your Own Pottery Day: Saturday, October 17, 12-10 pm; $10; The third Saturday of October is National Paint Your Own Pottery Day! Sign up here to reserve seats for you and your family and friends to enjoy the day and paint something special. $10 Deposit per seat reserved. Your deposit will be deducted from your purchase on paint day. It is non-refundable for no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours. 3 painting time slots open. 12 pm - 2:30 pm, 3 pm - 6 pm and 7 pm - 10 pm; 453 Winecoff School Rd. Concord; for more information visit https://bit.ly/34SFpGR
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!