The Power of Spirituals tells stories of hope, determination, comfort and freedom through spoken word and song

The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to bring to our community The Power of Spirituals, a virtual concert experience featuring music from the American Spiritual Ensemble, along with narratives collected by author Eileen Guenther from her recently published book, In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals.
Guenther's book draws not only from spirituals, but also the first-person experiences of former slaves who shared their stories for the record back in the 1930s. Many of the topics sung in spirituals – family, labor, escape, punishment, comfort, hope and freedom still ring relevant today.
"The combination of both words and music can provide insight and healing, powerful enough to transform a hurting world," said American Spiritual Ensemble Founder and Music Director Dr. Everett McCorvey. "We hope that through this virtual concert, you will witness the healing power of spirituals and their ability to speak to universal issues of the human spirit."
Want to Watch?
What: The Power of Spirituals – American Spiritual Ensemble
When: Anytime between Tuesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. - Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Go to vimeo.com/518011221 and use the password: ASETOUR2021, when prompted.
This virtual concert experience is provided free to you through the Cabarrus Arts Council. Help us continue to bring programs like this to the community by making a donation to the Cabarrus Arts Council at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate.
Stay for the Conversation
Grace Lutheran Church Pastor and Cabarrus Arts Council Board Member Donald Anthony will join American Spiritual Ensemble Founder and Music Director Dr. McCorvey and author Eileen Guenther during a live Zoom Q&A session on Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Join at https://uky.zoom.us/j/89751061143.
See them live!
The Cabarrus Arts Council will be presenting the American Spiritual Ensemble for a community concert on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Mark your calendars.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
THIS WEEK
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday,
June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
The Power of Spirituals – American Spiritual Ensemble – Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. – Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m.; A virtual concert that combines narratives by Eileen Guenther, author of In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals. Free and open to the public. Access: https://vimeo.com/518011221 Password: ASETOUR2021
Dr. Everett McCorvey, American Spiritual Ensemble Founder and Director will host a live Zoom Q&A session on April 29, 7 p.m. Zoom link: https://uky.zoom.us/j/89751061143
We're Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 3 Embroidery: Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m .– noon; This class covers the basic embroidery features of Bernina embroidery machines. Must have taken Bernina Guide Class 1 and 2. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; BERNINA Guide Class 3 Embroidery | Facebook
Mike Ramsey Live at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Friday, April 30, 7:00-9:30 p.m.; Live music is back at CBC! Join CBC for a socially distanced performance by Mike Ramsey on Friday April 30, 7-9:30 p.m.; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord Mike Ramsey Live at CBC | Facebook
NEXT WEEK
Old Courthouse Theatre Presents Nunsense – May 6-9 & 14-16 – Come see what the little Sisters of Hoboken are up to in Nunsense; blocked seating to allow for 6 feet distancing between households/groups which includes blocking off the entire front row; for more details and ticket information, visit www.octconcord.com. $16.05-$21.40; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.
We’re So Creative: Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Join We’re Sew Creative for a Kimberbell’s one-day machine embroidery event. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event | Facebook
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard – Saturday, May 8, 6:30 - 9 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Dinner for the Arts – Sunday, May 9, 2021, 6-9 p.m. – Bring mom and your masks and meet us at the Cabarrus Brewing Company for a gourmet three-course dinner, live music, an artist demonstration and a behind-the-scenes brewery tour. Music by soulful singer/guitar duo, Springer & Cagle; artist demonstration from Regina Burchett. Held at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. $55/ticket. A Cabarrus Arts Council event. Sponsored by Cabarrus Brewing Company and Vulcan Materials. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/davis-theatre-link/dinner-for-the-arts.
UPCOMING:
Free Online Art Demonstration – Saturday, May 16, time to be determined – Cabarrus Art Guild; Visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/ for topic and Zoom information, when available.The Cabarrus Art Guild is an incorporated group of artists and others dedicated to the advancement of the arts for educational and cultural enrichment, with an emphasis on encouraging the creative process in a diverse population - providing opportunities for volunteering, exhibitions, public appreciation, and art education. To join, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/
We’re Sew Creative: Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt: Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Have you always wanted to make a t-shirt quilt? Now is your opportunity. Join Laura in making a unique gift for yourself or others. This class will introduce you to the technique of making t-shirt quilts. You will learn how to prep the t-shirts, plan a layout, and start sewing. Start collecting your t-shirts now. You should have a minimum of 20 shirts, more depending on the size of the finished quilt. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt | Facebook
Free Online Woodturning Demonstration – Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. – Southern Piedmont Woodturners; Visit www.spwoodturners.com for topic and Zoom information, when available.Join the men and women of Southern Piedmont Woodturners in creating artwork by turning wood. They offer mentoring for any member and a variety of training opportunities to hone the skills of both novice and professional. For details, visit www.spwoodturners.com.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.