Tone exhibition now includes additional work from artists

We asked artists from The Galleries' Tone exhibition what they've been up to since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and many shared with us new works to include in the exhibition, which has been extended through Sept. 18.
Each week on social media, we'll share the new works with you. A few of the artists have offered a glimpse of fascinating behind-the-scenes details, and we'll share those with you, too.
Each piece is available for sale, and you can reach out to our curator, Rebecca Collins (Rebecca@cabarrusartscouncil.org), for more information.
Artists in the exhibition include: Aspen Hochhalter, Caroline Waterman, Carolyn DeMeritt, Clayton Joe Young, Dustin Shores, Jen Crickenberger, Joshua White, Laurie Schorr (co-curator of “Tone”), Phil Moody and Sonja Langford.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Ongoing
• Pottery lessons — Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size can be individuals or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
• Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day — Each Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids ages 12 and younger. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19. Times: Noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes held at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
• Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night — Wednesdays through Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Watch movies on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen for $30 per vehicle. Charlotte Motor Speedway is at 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. For movie schedule, visit Charlottemotorspeedway.com.
• EXHIBITION: Open now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
This week
• We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge — Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m. Cost: $50. First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three-thread and a four-thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem and a ruffle. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://weresewcreative.com/.
• Lil' Robert's Place: David Wiseman: Saturday, Aug. 15, from 7-10 p.m. David Wiseman will be live at Little Robert’s. Lil' Robert's Place is at 25 Union St. S., Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2729157833988617/.
• Vegan Vibes Music Series — Sundays through Aug. 16, 1-7 p.m. A music event that combines an opportunity to learn about the plant-based lifestyle. Try vegan food by some of the best vegan vendors and chefs in the world at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusbrewing.com for details.
Next week
• Cabarrus County Public Library: Lyrics and Laughs: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1-2 p.m. Every first and third Tuesday of the month, come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way at 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/lyrics--laughs-141/.
• Lil' Robert's Place: Spencer Bloodworth: Friday, Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m. Spencer Bloodworth will be live at Little Robert’s at Lil' Robert's Place, 25 Union St. S., Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2545296045780960/.
• Paige Ann Photography: Summer Time Memories Photoshoot: Sunday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Paige Ann Photography will be at Frank Liske Park taking photos. Only six spots available. Reserve a time for a free photoshoot and bring the family, fur babies and all. There’s never been a better time to capture some memories. While this is a completely free event, tips are accepted but not required. Frank Liske Park is at 4001 Stough Road SW, Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/641891676432157/.
Upcoming
• Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with pet portrait artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord.
• The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Co. — Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/.
• Lil' Robert's Place: Colton Sherrill: Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7-10 p.m. Colton Sherrill will be live at Little Robert’s. Lil' Robert's Place is at 25 Union St. S., Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3207581699326416/.
This fall
• Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists. Everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. Also enjoy live music and food vendors. It's free and open to the public at Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn Marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride – Zac Brown Tribute — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
• We’re Sew Creative: Tucker University Corner Pop: Monday, Sept. 14, from 1-3 p.m. Join Deanna as she teaches you to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Pop tool to create perfectly pieced units every time. The class will be held at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit weresewcreative.com.
• We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver: Monday, Sept. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $25. Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative is at 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/.
• The Steel Wheels — Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for the show’s previous date, April 4, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For information, call the box office at 704-920-0379.
• Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul — Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
• Fall into the Arts Festival: Alan Barrington Performance: Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Alan Barrington — Fall into the Arts Festival in downtown Concord. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/202566894177853/.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
