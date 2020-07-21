Vegan Vibe Marketplace comes to town

Have you been thinking about going vegan? If so, you may want to stop into the Cabarrus Brewing Company any Sunday now through August 16th for the Vegan Vibe Marketplace Series.
The event features live music, vegan food trucks and arts and crafts for sale. The series is sponsored by Vegan Love Culture. Remember to bring your masks! For more information, visit cabarrusbrewing.com.
Cabarrus Brewing Company is located at 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord.
Want to go?
Vegan Vibe Marketplace
Sundays, 1-7 pm, now through August 16.
Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
SUMMER ART CAMPS AND LESSONS:
Pottery lessons – Summer; Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Recreational Art Studio’s 2020 ArtSmart Summer Camps: Now – August; morning/afternoon/full day/weeklong camps available; $25-225; ages 5-12; a different theme each week: Game Show Mania; Mad Science; Patriotic Past-times; Amazing Art; Myths & Legends; Exploration; Roller Coaster Tycoon; Music Makers; Going Green; and Harry Potter; Recreational Art Studio, 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC. Recreationalartstudio.com.
Brenda’s Summer Art Camp – Now – August; Week long camps, held 9-11:30 am daily; New camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and many crafts. Refreshments and lots of fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 Brenda's Art Studio for more information.
Summer Camp Series D Summer Art Camp; Monday, July 27 – Thursday, July 30, 2020, 9:30 am – 12 pm; 1 – 3:30 pm; Class size: 6; Cost $185; ages 7-14; Kids will create 4 DIY projects and a DIY camp t-shirt; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
THIS WEEK:
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6pm; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Class may be extended if moved to Phase 3 of COVID-19.
Times: 12-2:30pm or 3-6pm; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall– Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, Artist in Confinement. www.cabarrusartguild.org.
Charlotte Motor Speedway Drive-in Movie Night – Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm – Watch ICE Age 4 on the 16,000 square foot HDTV screen; $30 per vehicle; Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord. Charlottemotorspeedway.com.
NEXT WEEK:
We’re Sew Creative: A Stitcher’s Garden Technique Class: Tuesday, July 28, 10:30am-4:30pm; $30; This class will teach you to use different sewing machine presser feet and teach you how to utilize decorative stitches on the sewing machine. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3229133073873316/ We’re Sew Creative: 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord.
TGIF! Wood Workshop – Friday, July 31, 2020, 6:30 – 9:30 pm; Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame; Choose designer paints and stains; prices vary depending on project; limit 10 per class; AR Workshop; 5345 Vining St, Concord. Arworkshop.com for details.
UPCOMING:
Cabarrus County Public Library: Honey Heist Virtual Game; Tuesday, August 11, 2:00-5:30pm; Free; Prepare to pull off the crime of the century in this simple, wacky roleplaying game! Team up with your fellow criminal bears to snatch the motherlode of honey. To register and for more information visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/honey-heist-1/
We’re Sew Creative: Urge to Serge; Thursday, August 13, 5-8pm; $50; First you will learn the parts of your machine, general maintenance, and how to thread it. Then you will learn how to join seams using a three thread and a four thread overlock stitch. You will also learn to create a narrow hem, a rolled hem, and a ruffle. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit
Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, August 27, 6-9pm; Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with Pet Portrait Artist Carla Garrison-Mattos; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/ Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave, Concord.
The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Company; Saturday, August 29, 7:00-10:30pm; Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Company. Cabarrus Brewing Company; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/
THIS FALL:
Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10 am – 4 pm; Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists; everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more; live music and food vendors; free and open to the public; Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride – Zac Brown Tribute; Saturday, September 12, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
We’re So Creative: Tucker University Corner Beam and Sliver; Monday, September 14, 6-8pm; $25; Join Deanna and learn to use the Studio 180 Design Corner Beam Tool for perfectly pieced units every time. We're Sew Creative; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1379954975539064/
The Steel Wheels – Friday, September 25, 2020, 8 pm; The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for this show’s previous date, April 4, 2020, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. For information, call the Box Office at 704-920-0379.
Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul; Saturday, October 10, 2020 7-9 pm; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol free park. Parking is available in Harrisburg Park on a first come first serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
